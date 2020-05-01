Friday, May 1, 2020
HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Updated:

Children are as infectious as adults when it comes to spreading the Covid-19

By Brian Adam
8
0

Must Read

Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro: 5 reasons why you are a candidate to become a best seller

If you like Note mobiles, today you have three new ones to choose from. Although we will focus on...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

People worry about their safety, but don’t know how to protect themselves

A personal computer. / Fotolia Almost six out of ten Spanish users take measures to hide their trail on the...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

Diamond nano-threads are three times more effective than lithium-ion batteries

Diamond nanowires can be used to make long lasting and high energy batteries. Photo: University of Queensland Queensland: Mobile phones...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

Artificial intelligence is learning to make memes

Artificial intelligence can have many technological applications and help humans in a wide variety of tasks, but making jokes...
Read more
CommunityBrian Adam - 0

43 others died of Covid-19 in the State, 359 new cases

Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health Dr Tony Holohan Another 43 people have died of Covid-19 disease in...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

The EU loses 20 billion a year with the Dutch and Luxembourg tax shelters

The flag of the European Union. / Reuters The hole leaves Spain without 2,500 million of collection of firms that...
Read more
GameBrian Adam - 0

Facebook launched a gaming app in Corona’s background

Facebook has launched its gaming app during the Corona Lockdown season. Photo: File San Francisco: Facebook has decided to jump...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Inertix Exoblade, the cyberpunk knife

Many people carry a pocket knife for work reasons, or because they spend a lot of time outdoors, or...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
Two children and their mother enjoy a walk in a forest in Baal, Germany./EFE

More Articles Like This

RELATED ARTICLES

The EU loses 20 billion a year with the Dutch and Luxembourg tax shelters

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The flag of the European Union. / Reuters The hole leaves Spain without 2,500 million of collection of firms that derive benefits to those two...
Read more

Covid-19 closed meat processing plant in Westmeath

Community Brian Adam - 0
Covid-19 seized by four at a meat processing plant in Kilbeggan A Dawn Meats member meat processing plant in Kilbeggan, Westmeath, has closed due to...
Read more

In India there are 550 million mobile phones without GPS, what use is an application to detect cases of COVID-19?

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
As our readers will well know, applications to aid in coronavirus prevention are being developed in a large number of countries. The main objective they...
Read more

Public opinion doubts Biden

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Biden supporters congratulate him at a rally last February. / AFP The pressure is mounting on the Democratic candidate for the White House to face...
Read more

People worry about their safety, but don’t know how to protect themselves

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
A personal computer. / Fotolia Almost six out of ten Spanish users take measures to hide their trail on the Net The arrival of the General...
Read more

Economic downturn destined for euro – Lagarde

Community Brian Adam - 0
Christine Lagarde European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde said the eurozone is facing an unprecedented economic downturn with peace prevailing. Speaking at a press conference in...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

The EU loses 20 billion a year with the Dutch and Luxembourg tax shelters

The flag of the European Union. / Reuters The hole leaves Spain without 2,500 million of collection of firms that...
Read more
Community

Covid-19 closed meat processing plant in Westmeath

Brian Adam - 0
Covid-19 seized by four at a meat processing plant in Kilbeggan A Dawn Meats member meat processing plant in Kilbeggan, Westmeath, has closed due to...
Read more
Techology

Windows 10 and Windows Defender settings to improve security

Brian Adam - 0
The large number of threats and types of malware that circulate today on the network makes anyone who cares more and who cares less...
Read more
Smart World

Roborock presents its most powerful robot vacuum cleaner, the S6 MaxV

Brian Adam - 0
When it comes to vacuum robots, Roborock is one of the leading companies on the market. The company has a multitude of devices and now...
Read more
Automobile

Tesla will offer Autopilot as a monthly subscription in the coming months

Brian Adam - 0
As long as how the quarter has gone financially announced in Tesla Take advantage of the moment to reveal any of the news or...
Read more
Corona Virus

In India there are 550 million mobile phones without GPS, what use is an application to detect cases of COVID-19?

Brian Adam - 0
As our readers will well know, applications to aid in coronavirus prevention are being developed in a large number of countries. The main objective they...
Read more
Smart World

This laptop weighs less than 1kg, has Windows 10 and is now € 100 cheaper than usual

Brian Adam - 0
One of the Windows 10 alternatives to MacBook Air has just dropped in price. It is the LG Gram and it is even lighter...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY