Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro: 5 reasons why you are a candidate to become a best seller
If you like Note mobiles, today you have three new ones to choose from. Although we will focus on...
People worry about their safety, but don’t know how to protect themselves
A personal computer. / Fotolia Almost six out of ten Spanish users take measures to hide their trail on the...
Diamond nano-threads are three times more effective than lithium-ion batteries
Diamond nanowires can be used to make long lasting and high energy batteries. Photo: University of Queensland Queensland: Mobile phones...
Artificial intelligence is learning to make memes
Artificial intelligence can have many technological applications and help humans in a wide variety of tasks, but making jokes...
43 others died of Covid-19 in the State, 359 new cases
Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health Dr Tony Holohan Another 43 people have died of Covid-19 disease in...
The EU loses 20 billion a year with the Dutch and Luxembourg tax shelters
The flag of the European Union. / Reuters The hole leaves Spain without 2,500 million of collection of firms that...
Facebook launched a gaming app in Corona’s background
Facebook has launched its gaming app during the Corona Lockdown season. Photo: File San Francisco: Facebook has decided to jump...
Inertix Exoblade, the cyberpunk knife
Many people carry a pocket knife for work reasons, or because they spend a lot of time outdoors, or...
Covid-19 closed meat processing plant in Westmeath
Covid-19 seized by four at a meat processing plant in Kilbeggan A Dawn Meats member meat processing plant in Kilbeggan, Westmeath, has closed due to...
In India there are 550 million mobile phones without GPS, what use is an application to detect cases of COVID-19?
As our readers will well know, applications to aid in coronavirus prevention are being developed in a large number of countries. The main objective they...
Public opinion doubts Biden
Biden supporters congratulate him at a rally last February. / AFP The pressure is mounting on the Democratic candidate for the White House to face...
Economic downturn destined for euro – Lagarde
Christine Lagarde European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde said the eurozone is facing an unprecedented economic downturn with peace prevailing. Speaking at a press conference in...
Covid-19 closed meat processing plant in Westmeath
Covid-19 seized by four at a meat processing plant in Kilbeggan A Dawn Meats member meat processing plant in Kilbeggan, Westmeath, has closed due to...
Windows 10 and Windows Defender settings to improve security
The large number of threats and types of malware that circulate today on the network makes anyone who cares more and who cares less...
Roborock presents its most powerful robot vacuum cleaner, the S6 MaxV
When it comes to vacuum robots, Roborock is one of the leading companies on the market. The company has a multitude of devices and now...
Tesla will offer Autopilot as a monthly subscription in the coming months
As long as how the quarter has gone financially announced in Tesla Take advantage of the moment to reveal any of the news or...
In India there are 550 million mobile phones without GPS, what use is an application to detect cases of COVID-19?
As our readers will well know, applications to aid in coronavirus prevention are being developed in a large number of countries. The main objective they...
This laptop weighs less than 1kg, has Windows 10 and is now € 100 cheaper than usual
One of the Windows 10 alternatives to MacBook Air has just dropped in price. It is the LG Gram and it is even lighter...