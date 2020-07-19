Chief Constable apologizes to journalists – but not enough

Barry McCaffrey and Trevor Birney apologize the least necessary to clean up the foul smell of police behavior

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne sincerely apologized to two journalists, Barry McCaffrey and Trevor Birney, for raids on their homes and offices in Belfast almost two years ago.

The Chief Constable's decision was welcomed but his apology was the least necessary to remove the foul odor of police behavior.

The mess was about a famous movie No Stone Unturned performed by the two men about the horror of Island Lake in County Down. The UVF killed six men gathered in the Heights Bar pub in the small town watching the Irish soccer team, under the management of Jack Charlton, get the better of Italy in the 1994 World Cup.

No one has ever been charged with the heirloom, although it was promised that "no stone unturned" would be left. The police investigation was incomplete, evidence was destroyed or lost and some suspects were not questioned. Allegations that members of the police were colluding with the paramilitaries were made and the film used a leak report from the office of the Police Ombudsman.

When questions were raised about the leak of the document from the Ombudsman's office, the PSNI set up a Durham police-led inquiry to investigate the 'theft' of the report. George Hamilton, then Chief Constable of the PSNI at the time, wanted to show that the investigation would be independent and that the PSNI could not be biased. He was trivial, as his successor now knows.

Early in the morning of 31 August 2018 Durham police and the PSNI raided the homes of Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey as well as the offices of the company that made the film. They arrested the two men, took documents, computers, telephones – even the phone of Birney 's daughter, a little girl who was getting ready to go to school. In addition they took documents and equipment from the company and other services in the same building. People who witnessed the police raids and queues said they were reminded of anti-terrorist security activity.

In an attempt to locate the source of the information, the men were accused of stealing the document from the Ombudsman's office. The charge was dropped last year, when the Court of Appeal ruled it was invalid and the journalists complied with the NUJ, the journalists' union, code of conduct. Last week Lord Chief Justice Declan Morgan announced his and a panel of judges' reasons for their decision. It was a major victory for journalism and a blow for the PSNI and their colleagues in the Durham police.

The judges ruled that the process by which search warrants were found was unfair. No matter how carefully done, a queue of vehicles and seven or eight policemen with permission to enter and search would disrupt private and family life, especially kids getting ready for school, they said.

They did not accept the police 's assertion that the raid was necessary in such a way as not to destroy evidence. In addition Lord Declan Morgan said there was not the slightest evidence that the film endangered people; the journalists were conscientious, responsible and consulted with the PSNI, he said.

The court found no evidence, he said, that the public interest claimed that a journalist's right to a source of information was being distorted. Finally, the court 's fictitious judgment was that the handling of the case was far below the standard required for justice.

After a six-day reflection period, the Chief Constable accepted the Chief Justice's court ruling that the search warrants were illegal. He regretted the anguish and turmoil suffered by the two men, their families and colleagues, he said in letters to Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey.

It was time for the PSNI to try to counter the silly and dangerous attack by themselves and Durham police on freedom of journalism. There will be great interest in the approach of Durham Chief Constable Mike Barton, who refused to apologize last year when the case was thrown out.

The PSNI must provide evidence that the apology is in fact a judgment of repentance and ensure that this miscarriage of justice does not recur. There needs to be a clear demonstration that a lesson has been learned and that its outcome will be included in the code of conduct. Will an officer have to take responsibility?

Simon Byrne offered to go and chat with the men's lawyers. They will have their personal demands but they have a public one that is important to journalism as a whole. The Chief Constable and his colleagues in Durham must show that all material they have copied is permanently destroyed. Copies of documents and data were made from computers and telephones – much of which had nothing to do with the film. They have no right to retain that information.

Journalism is not a crime. Will the police now turn to conducting a proper and thorough investigation into the massacre in Lake Island rather than trying to beat the messenger?