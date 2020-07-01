Chief Calorary Whip Dara Called Care of the Gaeltacht and sport

Gaeltacht care assigned to chief shepherd for the third time in a row leaving the long nine-year senior caretaker for the Gaeltacht unfinished

The new Chief Whip Dara Calleary has been given the responsibility of the Gaeltacht and the Irish language, the third time in a row for a chief shepherd to take charge of Gaeltacht and Irish language affairs.

Mayo's TD and Fianna Fáil's deputy leader will also be responsible for sport.

There was great controversy when Calleary was left with regard to the chief ministerial and Connaught province without any senior minister.

The extra duties placed on him tonight mean that the long nine-year stay on senior care for the Gaeltacht is unfinished.

A senior minister has not had the primary responsibility for the Gaeltacht since 2011 and the deaf ear that has since been given to the demand of Conradh na Gaeilge and others.

It will also be a concern that the Irish language and the Gaeltacht will be left in the place of the halfpenny given the responsibilities of the person who will also be the Government Chief Whip, especially in a three party coalition.

But it will be a comfort to campaigners that there are two Irish speakers in the department with responsibility for the Gaeltacht and both have shown an interest in the language.

Dara Calleary was a Fianna Fáil Gaeltacht spokesperson during the last Government period and Catherine Martin has given a number of speeches on the Irish language in the Dáil.

Certainly, Catherine Martin, Minister for Culture, Arts, Media, Tourism, Sport and the Gaeltacht, is expected to play a more prominent role in the Gaeltacht than her predecessor Josepha Madigan.

Madigan did not interfere with the care of the Gaeltacht at all once he had delegated to former minister of state and former shepherd Seán Kyne.

Catherine Martin's appointment also saw the appointment of a senior Irish speaking minister in the department with responsibility for the Gaeltacht for the first time in nine years.

Another hope is that the deputy leader of the Green Party has made some strong statements in the Dáil about the Irish language and the Gaeltacht since he was first elected to the Dáil in 2016.

Catherine Martin is one of the few TDs who have accepted that there is a language crisis in the Gaeltacht.

Three of the 17 new ministers of state announced this evening with Irish, Thomas Byrne (FF) the newly appointed Minister of State for Higher Education, Ossian Smyth (CG) appointed Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure and Patrick O'Donovan (FG) re-appointed Minister of State for the Office of Public Works.

Among those hoping for a ministry of state was Brendan Griffin (FG) from Kerry who was one of the 35 TDs who told Report.ie at the time of the election that they spoke Irish.

Two of those Irish speakers refused to leave the state ministry.

Former Donegal education minister, Joe McHugh (FG), said he had rejected the offer of a minister of state.

He said at the beginning of the week that he would not accept any ministry of state that he could not do 'Donegal's interest'. Jim advisedCallaghan (FF) also rejected his state ministry.

Callaghan said he thought it would do Fianna Fáil a better deal as a backbencher renewing the party.

11 of the 17 new ministers of state announced this afternoon are from Leinster and five are from Dublin. Three from Munster – Niall Collins (FF) and Patrick O 'Donovan from Limerick and Mary Butler (FF) from Waterford. Connaught will have two ministers of state, Anne Rabbitte (FF), East Galway, and Frank Feighan, from Sligo-Leitrim. Donegal has one Minister of State, Charlie McConalogue.