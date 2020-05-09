Cheap oil can distract automakers

Governments unlikely to observe electric car collapse without acting

Cheap oil could distract the motor sector. Drivers could lose enthusiasm for electric cars, especially if governments suspend their support. But the question depends on things other than the cost of fuel. It would be inadvisable to let the investment drift.

In theory, the sharp adjustment in crude is good for consumers. Directly and indirectly, it constitutes a large proportion of the monthly spending of the poor and small businesses in many countries.

A prolonged period of cheap fossil fuels could make electric cars, already relatively expensive, even less competitive. Sales were declining in China, the largest market for electric cars, already before the virus. Clean energy specialists such as Tesla and China’s Contemporary Battery Amperex Technology are going public.

A longer drop in crude could support demand for mass-consumption sports cars, which are very popular in the US, China and India. Electric sceptics, such as Fiat, may feel their vision is validated, while committed individuals may slow research and product launches. GM will delay the April presentation of an electric Cadillac.

Some authorities may decide to use the cheapest fossil fuel as a misleading form of fiscal stimulus. And a selective sacrifice from weak electric car manufacturers seems inevitable. Nio, the Chinese response to Tesla, doubts its continuity.

But governments are unlikely to watch the collapse of a beloved industry without acting, especially those that want more energy independence and less pollution. The cost was never their main reason for pushing consumers towards cleaner cars, and there are other ways to protect their affordability: taxes, green credits, etc.

In 2019, when crude oil futures were more than double than they are now, Deloitte estimated that it would take three years for electricity price parity with conventional engines. This can delay it, but not infinitely.