Champions League, round of 16: the match that will be broadcast in the clear on Channel 5

A few days after the Champions League draws, which will return on August 12 with the Final Eight that will project the teams to the Lisbon final of 23 next month, another interesting news arrives from Mediaset. In fact, the match to be broadcast in the clear for the second round.

As we have had the opportunity to tell on these pages, in fact, three participants in the quarterfinals have yet to be chosen. The return matches Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Lyon vs Juventus and Naples vs Barcelona have not been played.

Mediaset has announced that on Channel 5 HD, on the 7th or 8th August, the eighth return match will be broadcast between Juventus and Lyon. Biscione, therefore, opted for the match which sees Maurizio Sarri’s team play at home after the 1-0 defeat of the first leg.

On the Tivùsat web page, we also read that the Europa League round of 16 will also be broadcast on TV8 HD on 5 and 6 August.

Remember that watching Tivùsat is completely free, and you need to have an enabled decoder or a cam.

Mediaset also announced that it will broadcast the best match of the finals of both European football competitions, which will be held in August.