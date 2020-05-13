Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Cepal proposes six months of an emergency income of US $ 143 in Latin America

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
This emergency income (IBE) is equal to the per capita cost to acquire a basic food basket and other essential needs.

ECLAC proposed on Tuesday the delivery of a monthly basic emergency income of 143 dollars for six months to 215 million poor Latin Americans, the most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The spread of the virus will lead to a collapse of regional economies this year, with an average drop in GDP of 5.3%, which will bring 28.7 million people below the poverty line, the agency estimates.

In this context, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (Eclac) – a technical agency of the United Nations, based in Santiago – proposed the immediate delivery of an emergency basic income (IBE), with the prospect of remaining in the time according to the situation of each country.

“This is especially relevant given that overcoming the pandemic will take time and societies must coexist with the coronavirus, which will hinder economic and productive revival,” said Alicia Bárcena, ECLAC’s executive secretary, at a virtual press conference.

This emergency income (IBE) is equivalent to the cost per capita to acquire a basic food basket and other essential needs for the population living in poverty in 2020, that is, 215 million people or 34.7% of the regional population.

The measure would imply an additional expense of 2.1% of regional GDP to cover all people who will be in poverty this year.

According to the report, the groups especially vulnerable to the socioeconomic crisis derived from the pandemic are women, and people from low and lower-middle-income strata.

According to the agency, the greatest increases in extreme poverty will occur in Mexico, Nicaragua and Ecuador, while poverty, in general, will increase especially in Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador and Brazil.

In Latin America, the new coronavirus caused more than 20,000 deaths, more than half of them in Brazil. Mexico has reported 3,353 deaths followed by Ecuador with 2,127.

The Covid-19 pandemic caused 280,000 deaths worldwide and spread to more than 4 million people, according to a daily count by Euro LIVE.

 

