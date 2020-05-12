Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Central American and Caribbean Fintech Association urges governments to implement digital identity

By Brian Adam
Moving quickly and decisively towards digital identity will help reduce the risk of contagion of COVID-19, promoting bankarization and financial inclusion, facilitating procedures and transactions without having to leave home.

By EuroXlive

In response to the current crisis generated by COVID-19, the Fintech Association of Central America and the Caribbean considers it essential to give the greatest attention and relevance to the adoption of Digital Identity by the governments of the region. Digital Identification is a simple, open, and secure way of identifying an individual, such as a driver's license or identity card.

Mario F. Hernández, president of the Association, insists on this, “Digital Identity can come to solve and alleviate both end users and financial entities and government institutions to increase contactless payment methods, file opening procedures, accounts, and bank and financial transactions without leaving home. ”

This issue is so urgent and relevant that the FATF (International Financial Action Task Force) published in March this year, a guide for governments to use this valuable tool. The document, called the Guide to Digital IdentityIt has technical aspects, examples and principles for governments to take action on the matter. Following the guidance published in March, the FATF President issued a communicated on April 1, referring to COVID-19, where it emphasizes, “The use of digital payments and digital incorporation reduce the risk of spreading the virus. As such, the use of financial technology (Fintech) provides significant opportunities to manage some of the problems presented by COVID-19. … The FATF calls on countries to explore the use of digital identity, as appropriate, to assist financial transactions while managing ML / TF risks during this crisis. ” Earlier, global consulting company McKinsey published a detailed study on the benefits of digital identity, calling on countries to accelerate their adoption, highlighting the benefits it can bring to emerging economies.

The benefits of digital identity are, among others: improving security, privacy and the convenience of identifying people remotely, both for onboarding, for transactions and mitigating fraud risks or money laundering.

Since the founding of this Association, one of the main axes of its actions has been to advocate the advancement of legal mechanisms for digital identity to facilitate financial inclusion and the bankarization of all sectors of the population. This issue has a new urgency given the recommendations of the World Health Organization, to COVID-19.

The FinTech Association makes a strong and urgent call for the governments of the region to heed this opportunity, and is now most willing to collaborate in this effort.

