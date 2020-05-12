Central America: SICA improves deadlines at borders for cargo transportation

Trade does not stop.

Yesterday, a series of extraordinary urgent meetings were held between the Councils of Ministers of Health (COMISCA), Economic Integration (COMIECO), the Central American Commission of Directors of Migration (OCAM) and Customs of the member countries of the Integration System. Central American (SICA), the Central American Economic Integration Secretariat (SIECA) and the General Secretariat of SICA, with the aim of improving regional measures to facilitate the flow of operations for the transport of imports and exports of goods that continue to guarantee the supply of products for the population, as it has been so far, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting convened by Honduras, who currently holds the Pro Tempore Presidency of SICA, responds to the interest of countries and regional authorities in ensuring the flow of regional trade and the activities of cargo carriers, as well as taking the necessary sanitary measures at border posts to stop the spread of COVID-19 in national territories.

The Presidential Designee of Honduras, María Antonia Rivera explained, “We urge the competent authorities to the resolution made by migration and the health authorities on the stay of cargo carriers, through a joint solution. We must seek a balance between health, immigration and customs regulations ”.

In that sense, the SICA Secretary-General, Vinicio Cerezo He expressed, “SICA member countries are doing everything possible to contain COVID-19 while guaranteeing the transit of merchandise, to maintain the supply of the countries, as instructed by the Presidents in the Declaration of” United Central America against Coronavirus ”and the SICA Regional Contingency Plan. That is why we are here to find sustainable and intersectoral solutions that also respond to the concerns that have been raised by the private sector, through the Consultative Committee for Economic Integration (CCIE) and the transport companies, only Together We Will Go Forward ”.

The General Director of the National Institute of Migration of Honduras, Carolina Menjívar stated, “We have met to address a problem that is not just one country, but that concerns the entire region, the purpose of this meeting is to provide a collaborative response between countries.”

In the framework of the meetings, the countries They concluded a protocol in response to the demands of the carriers who have requested to extend the periods of stay in the countries for the unloading of the goods; the articulation of efforts to facilitate the passage; They have also reiterated their willingness to join in complying with sanitary measures at border posts and along the way to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

The protocol will be temporary due to the pandemic and is in accordance with the sanitary and biosafety measures issued by the Ministries of Health of the region. Which will be applied by each country according to its national legislation.

The agreement benefits freight forwarders who are a fundamental part of the export and import economy of products since they are the ones who guarantee supply in the food chain. That is why the countries expressed concern about their health, so it recommends the willingness of carriers to abide by compliance with prevention and containment measures.

Regional Contingency Plan of SICA

On March 26, the Central American countries launched the Regional Contingency Plan against Coronavirus, instructed by the Heads of State and Government of SICA in the virtual meeting of March 12, whose Axis 2 is focused on ensuring the strengthening of the Commerce and Finance.

What is sought are intersectoral regional solutions, with all those involved, in response to the needs of the population, in accordance with the agreements and commitments with the regional integration process, through the establishment of a joint roadmap.

“The COMIECO meeting analyzed the residence times for carriers, the initiative was taken due to the measures taken by the countries of the region in relation to the current situation,” said the Secretary-General of SIECA, Melvin Redondo.

It is noteworthy that the COMIECO is the highest body to establish the economic integration policies of the region, and seeks consensus solutions, in this case, to guarantee the transit of goods.

In this sense, in follow-up to the request of the different sectors in the public and private spheres, the Central American Commission of Migration Directors (OCAM) agreed to dialogue and establish solutions to the terms of permanence of cargo carriers in the countries of the region.

The Agreement regarding deadlines:

OCAM agreed on “REGIONAL MIGRATORY OPERATIONAL PROTOCOL FOR THE TRANSIT OF FREIGHT CARRIERS IN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE PANDEMIC FOR COVID-19”, Which from its start-up, will allow the extension of the terms of stay for commercial cargo carriers in the destination country as follows:

These measures respond to the interest of the countries and the institutionality of SICA to improve the processes that make it possible to better manage the emergency situation caused by COVID-19, but also to the concerns and concerns expressed by the private sector, grouped at the Council for Central American Economic Integration (CCIE) and the Chamber of Central American Carriers (CATRANSCA / FECATRANS).

Likewise, the countries agreed to review the protocol after a reasonable time to follow up on it.

The Chief of Staff of the General Secretariat of SICA, Olinda Salguero, during the OCAM meeting In evaluating the effort, he stated, “It is important that, in the response, in this case to the situation on the borders, the will of a Central America willing to find shared solutions that deepen the work between the public and private sector, but also coordination in all sectoral areas of SICA ”.

It is essential to maintain effective coordination and collaboration between the authorities that exercise control at border posts (customs, migration, health, police, sanitary and phytosanitary) to ensure the efficient and continuous operation of regional and national information technology support platforms. intraregional trade (DUCA, FYDUCA).

-) SICA, through SIECA, has strengthened trade facilitation mechanisms, including the Single Central American Declaration (DUCA), which is a trade facilitation measure that has the support of the region’s customs services. and of the Council of Ministers for Economic Integration (COMIECO).