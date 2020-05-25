Latest news
Cecil Maguire 1930-2020: An artist who drew many pictures of Connemara, our island and its people

By Brian Adam
Cecil Maguire belonged to a strong 'tradition' of painters from the north of the country, such as Charles Lamb, Paul Henry and Daniel beganNeill, who were captivated by Connemara and made magic paintings of the area

Cecil Maguire – an artist who drew many pictures of Connemara, of our people and of the people of those areas – is on the cutting edge. Among the events he has shown in his work are Races Races, Clifden Pony Show and the boat stakes in Roundstone.

He was particularly interested in sailboats and many of his works have featured hookers and other large boats. He made pictures of some of Connemara's most famous boats. He has exhibited in Galway, Dublin and Belfast and his works are popular at auctions at great prices.

Cecil Maguire was born in Lurgan, County Armagh, in 1930. He attended Queen's College Belfast and later spent years teaching English in the second level college in Lurgan.

He was painting during that time and retired from teaching in 1981 to focus on art full time.

His first exhibition was in the Dingle Gallery in Galway in 1970, and several other exhibitions there during the 1970s.

Tom Kenny of that gallery said that his paintings were of a particular style at that time and were very popular with the people of Galway. Maguire made many paintings of Galway city in the 1970s, as well as those of our island and of the North. Among the paintings displayed in the Kennedy Gallery in 1970 were a painting of juries on Inis Mór.

His other paintings of the Aran Islands and their people in the 1970s and 1980s include members of the public coming out of the Mass on Inis Meáin in 1986 and one of a number of women at the pier in Cill Rónáin in 1971. one of his first Connemara paintings is one of the Clifden Pony Show.

Cecil Maguire spent a considerable amount of time in Roundstone in north Connemara from the 1960s onwards and often took to canvas views of this town and its environs. These scenes include a Corpus Christi march in 1974 and a funeral at Gurteen Cemetery. A picture he painted of locals drawing at Roundstone Chapel for Sunday Mass was shown with great interest when it was auctioned in Dublin in 2006.

He made a large number of pictures of the boat stakes in Roundstone every July and of the hookers and other large boats by the quay wall there.

Michael King, one of the organizers of the stakes in Roundstone, said Cecil Maguire has always supported that event.

In 1986 he made a picture of the 'Great American' in full swing and one of the 'Tones' the following year. There are also paintings he made of the 'Hunter' and the 'Volunteer'.

Displaying boats on canvas in full swing, says Tom Kenny, is not easy, but Cecil Maguire has managed to do just that.

He also made many pictures of people on the sea in currachs, including one of a sheep being taken to a curragh to Inishleckan off Roundstone and one of fishermen from Aran.

Cecil Maguire was well known to artist Rosie McGurran – originally from Belfast but living in Roundstone for 20 years. He loved painting and had a view of the sea from his apartment near the quayside in Roundstone, Rosie said.

Her paintings are a valuable record of life in Stoneclone and how it has changed over the past fifty years, she said.

Cecil Maguire, said Rosie McGurran, belongs to a strong tradition of painters from the north of the country, such as Charles Lamb, Paul Henry and Daniel understoodNeill who were fascinated by Connemara and made magic paintings of the area.

Cecil Maguire's wife, Mona, died several years ago. They had three daughters – Denise, Amanda and Sian.

