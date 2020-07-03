Catherine Full Body Review: Atlus’ nightmares land on Switch

Considering the warm welcome given to the latest Sony handheld machine in the West, Atlus’ decision not to bring the PS Vita version of Catherine: Full Body it did not leave us particularly surprised, but at the same time the publisher’s announcement inevitably ended up fueling the concrete fear of having now lost the opportunity to relive even the portability of poor Vincent Brooks and the efforts made to survive his chilling nightmares night.

Fortunately for us, after having conquered the PlayStation user for the second time, the puzzle game will also arrive on the Nintendo Switch in the next few days, allowing interested parties to “dream” everywhere. Not yet drunk with the formula even more substantial proposed by Full Body, in the last week we have therefore ventured with the new port of Catherine, in order to analyze in detail the technical performance on the hybrid machine of the great N.

Portability makes you beautiful

Since the Nintendo Switch version of Catherine: Full Body is simply a port, in this review, we will focus only on the technical analysis of the product and the small news that Atlus has come up with for the occasion. Consequently, to know all the details on the plot and the gameplay of the product we strongly suggest you to re-read our review of Catherine: Full Body for PlayStation 4.

Unlike what happened to the ports of technically more demanding productions, among which we cannot fail to mention The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the Switch edition of Catherine: Full Body does not differ much from the version for the Sony console, also because the original graphics sector, in the transition from PS3 to PS4, had not undergone a substantial upgrade. Both in handheld and in dock mode, the extravagant creature of Atlus has therefore preserved its elegant and unreachable artistic direction, giving us blocks and softer environments than we remembered them. However, it is in portability that we appreciated Catherine’s new conversion more since the small screen of the hybrid console has been able to hide the historical imperfections of the original game with undeniable skill, such as the level of detail and the not really amazing quality of the polygonal models, still too angular today and affected by chiaroscuro not always effective. Defects that in dock mode, however, jump more easily to the eye, also due to anti-aliasing unable to completely clean the contours.

Also in terms of performance, Catherine: Full Body for Nintendo Switch appears almost identical to the PS4 counterpart: although the uploads require just a few seconds more, the granite frame rate at 30 fps always guarantees a smooth experience, both in the puzzle game phases and during the narrative interludes.

From a technical point of view, the camera is once again the weak link in production, since it has not received any improvement and often proves to be inaccurate. All in all a negligible problem, if we take into account the puzzle game nature of the title, but which however denounces a slight listlessness shown by Atlus during the conversion phase.

Even more “full-bodied” than yesterday

To differentiate a minimum offer and justify the eleven months of delay of the Switch version, the publisher has included in the package all the DLC published last year on PlayStation 4, whose total value is around 20 €.

These include nine characters that can be used in Babel and Colosseum modes, among which we find the three heroines of the game, customers and staff of the local Stray Sheep and, not least, a special guest from Persona 5. After having “invaded” Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore (in which, in reality, there is only a costume that changes the appearance of the protagonist), the charismatic Joker has even landed in Catherine, in order to accompany us and comment with Jun Fukuyama’s voice on the challenges incurred in the two extra modes.

Speaking of voices, while the standard and deluxe versions of Catherine: Full Body for PS4 allowed to change the Japanese voice of Catherine herself, choosing between two or even eleven different options respectively, the new edition includes a base for fourteen different voices.

For the occasion, in fact, Atlus has bothered three Japanese voice actresses loved by the anime audience and who in the past have been involved in somewhat spicy projects: we are talking about Ayana Taketatsu, the historical voice of Kirino Kosaka in Ore no Imoto ga konna ni kawaii wake ga nai and Leafa / Suguha in the Sword Art Online, Marina Inoue, which we Westerners have been able to appreciate as Yoko Littner in Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann and Alicia Melchiott in Valkyria Chronicles, and not least Kana Hanazawa, who with his sweet voice made us fall in love with Shiina Mayuri, weird and at the same time adorable co-star of Steins; Gate (for full details see our Steins review; Gate).

To the delight of the most mischievous players, the package finally offers a pair of glasses that, if used in the Stray Sheep bar (a place that the protagonist Vincent Brooks usually visits between one chapter and another of the story), allow you to admire all the other characters in underwear, both inside the venue and during the event scenes. As you can guess, it is a rather cute and itchy extra that further livens up some events that are already quite funny and odd.