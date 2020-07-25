Latest news
Catherine Connolly the first woman in the post of Deputy Speaker

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The independent TD, one of the few TDs who speaks Irish regularly in the Dáil, had an unexpected victory

Catherine Connolly the first woman in the post of Deputy Speaker

Catherine Connolly, one of the few TDs who speaks Irish regularly in the Dáil, has been appointed Deputy Ceann Comhairle.

She is the first woman ever to get the position of Deputy Speaker.

The independent TD from West Galway got the better of another Irish speaker, Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd.

Connolly’s victory came as a shock to people.

77 TDs voted for and 74 supported by O’Dowd. It was the first time that the best of the new coalition was found in a Dáil vote.

Catherine Connolly, 63, who was first elected to the Dáil in 2016 in a constituency with some of the strongest Gaeltacht areas in the country, is well known to the Irish language and Gaeltacht community.

She was chair of the Oireachtas Irish and Gaeltacht Committee during the last term of government.

