CAT S42: Ultra-rugged line wins a military-certified member and customizable push-to-talk button

CAT phones have been on the market for a long time and have become a brand that, although it is not widely sold, it is recognizable. But it never hurts to explain that we talk about ultra-rugged mobile phones designed for harsh work environments that require robust mobiles and that can be handled in extreme situations.

Hence this CAT S42, the latest model of the manufacturer, arrives with military certification against falls of up to 1.8 meters in height, with high protection against dust and water or with a screen screen that we can handle both with gloves and with wet fingers. This, and more, is what the new CAT S42 offers us that we can buy in September.

CAT S42 datasheet

CAT S42 screen 5.5 inch

Aspect 18: 9

HD + at 1,440 x 720

Gorilla Glass 5

Can be worn with gloves and wet fingers Dimensions and weight – Processor Helium A20 at 1.8GHz Versions 3GB / 32GB

MicroSD up to 256GB Frontal camera 5 megapixels Rear cameras 13 megapixels Battery 4,200 mAh Operating system Android 10 Connectivity Dual 4G, VoLTE

WiFi, VoWiFi

Bluetooth

Gps

NFC

Headphone jack Others Customizable key

IP68 certification

MIL 810H certification Price 249 euros in September 2020

This is the CAT S42

The new CAT ultra-resistant mobile phone lands with an IP68 certified body against water and dust, in addition to the MIL 810H military certification. The screen is in turn protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and, as the manufacturer says, we are talking about a phone capable of withstanding drops from 1.8 meters on concrete, as well as dives at a depth of 1.5 meters for 35 minutes.

The CAT S42 screen is 5.5 inches with HD + resolution and 18: 9 ratio, which leaves us 1,440 x 720 pixels for a panel that we can use both with gloves and with wet fingers. The design of the phone also comes textured to improve grip, and we have a customizable button with which we can launch the flashlight, the camera or a button Push to Talk to convert the S42 into a walkie-talkie with other similar models.

An ultra-resistant economic range mobile for risky jobs

The chosen processor is the budget Helio A20, with four cores running at 1.8GHz and supported on 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, in addition to a microSD tray. The 4,200 mAh battery. As for cameras, 5 front megapixels and 13 rear megapixels for a CAT S42 that comes with Android 10 and three years of security updates, while joining the Android Enterprise program.

We close with connectivity commenting that this CAT S42 arrives with a dual SIM with 4G and VoLTE, with WiFi and VoWIFI, plus Bluetooth, GPS, NFC chip to enable mobile payments and other syncs, and a waterproof 3.5mm headphone jack.

Versions and prices of CAT S42

As we have described in the specifications, the new CAT S42 will arrive in a single version of RAM and internal storage. We can buy it with 3GB and 32GB next September 2020 to a recommended price of 249 euros both on the CAT website and on other surfaces.