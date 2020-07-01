 sd
Tech NewsMobile
Updated:

CAT S42: Ultra-rugged line wins a military-certified member and customizable push-to-talk button

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

How to know if you have been silenced on WhatsApp

If you haven't talked to any of your WhatsApp contacts in a while, it may have silenced you. Do...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Whatsapp: Finally, animated stickers are coming to the app!

After a long wait, WhatsApp has taken a first look at how the new animated stickers will look and...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Bill Gates: here’s the last hurdle for the Coronavirus vaccine

In a long interview with CNN, Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates explained what it is the last obstacle...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhastApp: So you can turn off all notifications and no one see who is writing to you

If you want to increase the privacy of your WhatsApp and that nobody watches your messages, you can easily...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

CAT S42: Ultra-rugged line wins a military-certified member and customizable push-to-talk button

CAT phones have been on the market for a long time and have become a brand that, although it is not widely sold, it is recognizable. But it never hurts to explain that we talk about ultra-rugged mobile phones designed for harsh work environments that require robust mobiles and that can be handled in extreme situations.

Hence this CAT S42, the latest model of the manufacturer, arrives with military certification against falls of up to 1.8 meters in height, with high protection against dust and water or with a screen screen that we can handle both with gloves and with wet fingers. This, and more, is what the new CAT S42 offers us that we can buy in September.

CAT S42 datasheet

CAT S42
screen5.5 inch
Aspect 18: 9
HD + at 1,440 x 720
Gorilla Glass 5
Can be worn with gloves and wet fingers
Dimensions and weight
ProcessorHelium A20 at 1.8GHz
Versions3GB / 32GB
MicroSD up to 256GB
Frontal camera5 megapixels
Rear cameras13 megapixels
Battery4,200 mAh
Operating systemAndroid 10
ConnectivityDual 4G, VoLTE
WiFi, VoWiFi
Bluetooth
Gps
NFC
Headphone jack
OthersCustomizable key
IP68 certification
MIL 810H certification
Price249 euros in September 2020

This is the CAT S42

CAT S42

The new CAT ultra-resistant mobile phone lands with an IP68 certified body against water and dust, in addition to the MIL 810H military certification. The screen is in turn protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and, as the manufacturer says, we are talking about a phone capable of withstanding drops from 1.8 meters on concrete, as well as dives at a depth of 1.5 meters for 35 minutes.

The CAT S42 screen is 5.5 inches with HD + resolution and 18: 9 ratio, which leaves us 1,440 x 720 pixels for a panel that we can use both with gloves and with wet fingers. The design of the phone also comes textured to improve grip, and we have a customizable button with which we can launch the flashlight, the camera or a button Push to Talk to convert the S42 into a walkie-talkie with other similar models.

An ultra-resistant economic range mobile for risky jobs

The chosen processor is the budget Helio A20, with four cores running at 1.8GHz and supported on 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, in addition to a microSD tray. The 4,200 mAh battery. As for cameras, 5 front megapixels and 13 rear megapixels for a CAT S42 that comes with Android 10 and three years of security updates, while joining the Android Enterprise program.

We close with connectivity commenting that this CAT S42 arrives with a dual SIM with 4G and VoLTE, with WiFi and VoWIFI, plus Bluetooth, GPS, NFC chip to enable mobile payments and other syncs, and a waterproof 3.5mm headphone jack.

Versions and prices of CAT S42

CAT S42

As we have described in the specifications, the new CAT S42 will arrive in a single version of RAM and internal storage. We can buy it with 3GB and 32GB next September 2020 to a recommended price of 249 euros both on the CAT website and on other surfaces.

  • CAT S42 with 3GB / 32GB: 249 euros in September

More Articles Like This

How do women use their smartphones when choosing mobile rates?

Mobile Brian Adam -
Normally we talk about the smartphone market and rates in absolute terms, without making any gender distinction, but now we have known those numbers...
Read more

Asus and noise canceling technology: what it does and how it works

Computing Brian Adam -
The noise cancellation technology is able to remove the background noise captured by the microphone: we explain how it works. There are aspects that are...
Read more

Amazon gives a 10 Euro discount voucher to new Prime Student members

Amazon Brian Adam -
The month of July opens immediately with an interesting promotion for new students of Prime Student, the Prime subscription designed for university students. Seattle...
Read more

Prime Video premieres the "view partys" of up to 100 participants

Entertainment Brian Adam -
It is not the first time that we have heard these shared viewing options in content through streaming platforms because Netflix, for example, is...
Read more

Microsoft announces the arrival of the new Edge to teams of educational centers and companies: Edge Legacy continues to lose ground

Microsoft Brian Adam -
With Chromium-based Edge already mature, Microsoft continues with the distribution of its brand new browser. With a January release for Windows 10, we saw...
Read more

New success for SpaceX: Falcon 9 launched with GPS III satellite for the Space Force

Space tech Brian Adam -
The launch of SpaceX yesterday evening, which affected the Falcon 9 with the GPS III satellite on board. After being postponed a few days...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY