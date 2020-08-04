Cat escapes jail in Sri Lanka on smuggling charges

Colombo: A cat has escaped from a Sri Lankan prison for allegedly smuggling drugs and mobile phone SIM cards.

According to the international news agency, a cat has escaped from the Valley Kada jail in Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka, who was arrested with evidence in the drug trafficking case. Police have formed a raid team to arrest the cat, but the cat has not been taken into custody.

The cat was arrested the previous day by a Colombo police officer with a bag wrapped around the cat’s neck containing two SIM cards, two grams of heroin and a memory chip. The cat was to enter the prison and an inmate would grab the cat and take the bag, but the cat had already been arrested.

Animals and drones are commonly used to supply drugs and mobile phones to prisoners in Sri Lankan prisons, as well as to transport drugs from one area to another. Just last week, police caught an eagle transporting drugs to the outskirts of Colombo.