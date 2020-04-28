Casio puts on sale an edition of its legendary NASA-inspired G-SHOCK

- Advertisement -

NASA has held celebrations since last year on account of the arrival of man on the Moon, since in July 2019 the 50th anniversary was celebrated.

And after her different ephemeris have been happening, all linked to the successful Apollo program from the American space agency. And Casio is not something else, but if there is one thing it can boast of, it is the brand that put the first digital watches on the wrists of millions of people more than 30 years ago.

That happened in the 80s and proof of the validity of many of those watches vintage is that you do not have to search among the most nostalgic to see them circulating today.

Some models retro they are the best-sellers among the kids, who see in that nod to the analogue world of the 80s a distinctive complement.

Now comes the NASA Edition

The thing is, Casio has put up for sale an edition of its classic G-SHOCK inspired by NASA, in the North American space agency, and which It is a limited edition, so it will not reach all sites. So if you are a collector of these watches, or just like what vintage, this is your opportunity.

This new watch, the DW5600NASA20 G-Shock, means a tribute to NASA with a completely white design, like the one worn by the agency’s astronauts, and which has three distinctive elements:

the logo on the front, the letters of what the agency’s acronym means and a flag of the USA. We can also immerse it up to 200M.