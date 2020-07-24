Carrion Review: a blood-red metroidvania

It still happens too much, too rarely to be able to take on the role of the villain in video games, directly controlling what should be the antagonist of a story. Beyond a few exceptions, there have in fact been few guilty attempts to slam us on the other side of the barricade, letting ourselves be seduced and surrendered in the face of the undeniable charm of evil. One of the last to have tried was perhaps the never too celebrated Bayonetta: commendable the idea of ​​having us play an infernal witch ready to massacre legions of angels grotesquely similar to those of the Bible, even if the final result from that point of view was revealed as a minimum swing (because in fact you hardly ever felt the idea of ​​being on the wrong side, of embodying an openly evil figure). Carrion, of the Poles of Phobia Game Studio – already authors of the discreet 2D shooter Butcher – starts on the contrary precisely from this premise: to make you live a horror upside down, transforming you for once into the enemy ready to crawl in the shadows, to unleash panic and exterminate anyone who has the misfortune of being on your way.

A monster against all

Admittedly, the fact of checking a grotesque mass of shapeless meat, a bulbous mass from which sprawling eyes, mouths and sprawling growths appear without apparent logic, it helps a lot to immediately get into the part: there is no doubt of any kind about the fact that it is being interpreted a real monster, a mysterious being (a strange parasite from another geological era? An alien finished on Earth? Or, again, an unclean experiment created in the laboratory?) escaped from control and ready to bring chaos and revenge inside a labyrinthine maximum security installation.

Beyond the winning and rather an original concept, the beauty of Carrion revolves without if and without but around its hideous creature: the developers have evidently paid commendable attention to the reddish gouging that acts as a protagonist, perfectly guessing not only the design of a meandering nightmare that seems to have come out of Cronenberg’s degenerate fantasy but also the animations and the feeling of a being so exquisitely suspended between the repulsive and the adorable.

Without the obvious and due proportions with Marvel’s Spider-Man, also in this case “swinging” around the levels proves to be, from the first to the last moment of a campaign lasting about five hours, something authentically bewitching: the obscene inertia of our sentient blob is nothing short of exemplary, its bizarrely floating almost perfect ambulation, and sublime is the way in which the offshoots of being are anchored to environments, in a riot of peduncles crazy people who splash and cling everywhere. In short, it is really a joy to wear the dripping clothes of the monster, massacring and leaving traces of blood everywhere, even net of some sporadic inaccuracies in the aiming system.

Yes, because in Carrion often and willingly you will find yourselves fighting, alone against all, unleashing the fleshy fury of your tentacles against humans (and not only) more or less fierce. Killing then has a double meaning: it serves to inevitably make its way, in a more tua vita mea that will see you from the galvanizing part of the strongest, but it is also the only way to be able not only to heal but also … to enlarge.

In full Katamari Damacy style, the clumsy mess of organic matter will, in fact, grow and shrink, starting from a tiny being contained in a glass case and then turning into a titanic shapeless colossus several meters long. All this while gathering a series of new upgrades, thought to increase the offensive / defensive potential of the protagonist and to provide valuable insights in terms of exploration.

A puzzle-coloured Metroidvania

The basic structure of Carrion is actually that of a rather canonical Metroidvania, with however an admirable exception: there is no shortage of the classic maze divided into areas destined to open up a little at a time, but the total absence of a map capable of orienting themselves inside is surprising.

A found that on the one hand teases and stimulates exploration, making you really feel a kind of mad guinea pig which points to an escape that is in itself unstoppable, instinctive and with a head down, but which on the other hand could concretely risk confusing and impatient with someone, given and also considered the absence of clear indications from the game itself.

In short, take or leave, said that from my personal experience the feeling of being lost was still quite contained, and if anything the navigation difficulties occurred at the end of the campaign, while after the end credits I was trying to collect the collectables scattered here and there.

Appreciable instead, although without who knows what unforgettable gasps of genius, the small puzzles that dot the adventure: it is almost always a matter of understanding how to solve fairly elementary puzzles, on average by increasing or reducing the size of the heap of meat (in fact, each size has special powers associated with it, and understanding how and when to change according to the occasions becomes essential). A gimmick that allows you to vary the rhythm and change the tone a little, adding a pinch of ingenuity to a formula otherwise full of pure action.