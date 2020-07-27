Carrion Game, analysis

In that distant E3 of 2019, when the events were still face-to-face and the Los Angeles conference shone on the calendar of every gamer, Devolver Digital opted for Carrion. He did it with winks to the best cinema gore in a presentation brimming with blood and originality that perfectly synthesized the spirit of the game. This The Thing Pixelated was announced with care and with the promise of reinventing, or at least refresh, the genre of survival horror. Here we play the bloodthirsty spawn instead of the helpless human being, a striking premise that made Carrion one of the most anticipated releases of the indie dev. Now, a little over a year later, we finally have the opportunity to see if its gameplay is as intense and fluid as real blood or if it pales, watery, like the blood of series B movies.

Blood, viscera and pixels

Carrion is an action game in lateral perspective that puts us in the skin – rather in the tentacles – of a monstrous mass of meat that seeks to escape the underground laboratory where they experiment with it. To do this, the beast will do whatever is necessary to achieve it: devour, mutate and destroy. And she succeeds, goes if she succeeds. Nothing and no one resists the protagonist formless, who advances devastatingly through the vents. None of the workers or security members of the secret laboratory from which we are trying to flee is capable of standing up to such an abomination. There are some flamethrowers capable of damaging us punctually and some type with a shield that resists our attacks, but it is not mandatory to face them and we can stealthily flee through some ventilation shaft.

The normal thing in Carrion is that one always feels powerful. We devour everything that comes our way, which reinforces that feeling of power as much as our vitality. To some extent, this indie serves as beat ’em up unbalanced, me against the neighbourhood in which the neighbourhood has little or nothing to say. Carrion is a fantasy of power, a dream with only one dreamer and a nightmare for everyone who crosses his path.

And if the combat, as direct and visceral as it is, is not too mysterious, what is Carrion’s central point? As it turns out that although the gore and the dismemberments of their trailers point to explicit violence, the alien’s movement is what’s really interesting. Its tentacles allow it to reach and hook onto any surface, while the ability to modify its shape allows it to smash into wide spaces and sneak through the most remote areas. The bigger it is, the more powerful it is in combat. The smaller it becomes, the more stealthy its movement will be.

Metroidvania light

There are areas entirely conceived to be tiny, others to be huge and to destroy everything, and even some in which to combine both sizes to advance. Maybe you need to break a wall to reach one of the special points where you can lose a few kilos and, even more reduced, reach a lever to open access to another area. Carrion forces to constantly alternate both realities to solve the simple puzzles of a game with which, in general, you will never break your head. Those changes provide rhythm, a magnificent flow Between the devastating power and the fragility of stealth, to a level design designed to grow, decrease and devastate.

By focusing on how and where its protagonist moves, Carrion dedicates his efforts to building a broad setting in which to show off all those skills. Its levels tend towards the labyrinthine, with interconnected rooms to access and exit through different doors. They are more or less large, with more or less vegetation and with more or less accessible levers and switches, although they are all quite similar aesthetically. We will move with greater freedom the more abilities to attack or move we gather. You won’t need to read much more to fit this indie in the Metroidvania genre, but, although there is something of that, we are not facing a title in which to get lost or have to constantly consult the map. It is a non-linear game with the focus on exploration – beyond gore-, but lighter than any of the last great exponents of the genre.

That flavour Light emanating from his combat description and exploration is the best way to define Carrion. Especially since it is a title that it will take us about four or five hours, perfectly enjoyable as entertainment for an afternoon. The experience proposed by Phobia Game Studio has such a good rhythm, so natural and so digestible that it is a pity that sometimes it breaks that flow with the sections where we control a human. They are very punctual sections, but they collide dramatically with the agility and strength of the rest of the game. In them,we solve very basic puzzles, perhaps too much, and little else. The work slows down to the extreme and this hurts a title that focuses on us moving, either stealthily or destroying everything. Carrion glows when he lets us sway with our tentacles, but darkens when he brakes dry to sneak in an unnecessary puzzle and develop a somewhat bland story. It is not a game from which we expect a spectacular plot and therefore we are so surprised that it is the work itself that hinders its strong point, mobility, with such heavy sections.

Pixelated gore

The moments in which Carrion runs wild and invites us to explore every corner of the laboratory, leaving us free to decide whether we want to do it in silence or annihilating everything that lies ahead, make it a highly recommended production. Along with a graphic work that will delight fans of the pixel-art and two-dimensional animation, in addition to a sound section full of spectacular effects, Carrion is the perfect 7. A fairly round and solid game that, without revolutionizing anything, provides an afternoon of direct, simple and accessible fun. And sometimes we don’t have to ask much more of a video game.

THE BEST Control the monster instead of the typical hyper vitamin hero

A very refreshing and light approach to Metroidvania

Its gore, perfectly represented with a great pixel-art WORST The absence of a map to consult from time to time

The phases in which we control a human: break the rhythm of the game

Its limited variety of enemies and the repetition of much of the stage