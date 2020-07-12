Taoiseach Michael Martin said the Government remained 'cautious' in terms of citizens traveling internationally.

He was speaking on the BBC station's Andrew Marr program.

'The opening of our country safely and safely is the priority' said the Taoiseach.

Referring to the coronary virus, he said that there was still a lot of uncertainty and that the Government of this country would be discussing travel policy in the coming week.

'This could have implications for the airports' he said.

He also said he would be strengthening his relationship with the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and the coming Brexit.