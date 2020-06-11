Discussions will continue today between the three political parties – Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party – seeking to form a new coalition.

It is reported that agreement on reducing carbon emissions, one of the fundamental principles of the Greens, continues to be difficult.

They are down 7% but there is disagreement on the approach, especially in agriculture.

However, it is reported that progress is being made progressively.

Some of those involved in the talks hope that a compromise may be reached tomorrow or by Saturday but others expect negotiations to continue over the weekend.