Cara Whitey Bulger in the FBI seeking freedom from prison because of the crown virus

A man closely associated with the life of the criminal, 'Whitey' Bulger, expects Covid-19 to get him out of a prison in Florida and the tail of the case belongs to the Galway Gaeltacht

In one of the most bizarre situations, a man closely associated with the case and life of the criminal, 'Whitey' Bulger, expects Covid-19 to get him out of a prison in Florida, where he is serving a term forty years.

Another tail of the case concerns the Galway Gaeltacht.

The story involves John Connolly, a former member of the FBI, who has been in prison in Florida for many years. It is now within one year of the four score.

His case is that his livelihood could be in danger because of the crown virus that is spreading in the prisons there.

It is rather ironic that John Connolly is locked up at this time of his life and relies on the crown virus story to give him freedom.

This is not what it used to be.

John Connolly had a status and standing as a young man in Boston.

He was brought into the FBI – the Federal Bureau of Investigation of American police – because of what he regarded as a policeman.

Smart, conspicuous and handsome, Connolly was on the path of success in predicting his impending arrival in the FBI.

After taking up duty in several cities, the FBI asked him to return to his homeland of Boston. He was then given a very important job in the 1970s.

He was asked to keep an eye on Whitey Bulger and his criminal gang, the 'Winter Hill Gang'.

They were fierce and dangerous.

John Connolly's father was a native of Moycullen in County Galway. He was known as 'Galway John' and held a senior position in the Gillette factory in South Boston.

He had 'Galway 1' on the registration plate for his car. He lived in South Boston and John Connolly (junior) was one of his sons.

When Connolly was appointed to watch 'Whitey' Bulger for the FBI, his solution was to connect with the criminal and get information from him.

It was at Nantasket Beach near Boston that Connolly decided to meet Bulger, in the back street. It was decided that 'Whitey' would share information with Connolly. But, more and more, it turned out to be more than the usual procedures of police information sources.

The time came when FBI man John Connolly was giving back information to 'Whitey' Bulger. Some of that information included information about police plans and action.

If 'Whitey' was in danger of being caught, or anything like that, Connolly would alert him.

The strong neighborhood and loyalty of the Irish tribe in South Boston were thought to be related to the friendship fostered. Connolly and Bulger were Irish-Americans.

But this arrangement was also rewarding for Connolly; reported that he received one donation worth over a quarter of a million dollars in the 1980s.

Eventually, the conspiracy fell apart and 'Whitey' Bulger was convicted of nineteen murders.

But he had to flee before he could be imprisoned. That was the case for a long time – there were rumors that he was in Conamara, where his brother had family ties there – or that he was found by police in California.

'Whitey' may have imposed the death penalty itself but was killed by other prisoners in 2012.

Previously, his disguised colleague, John Connolly of the FBI, had been sentenced to 40 years in prison. Connolly was convicted of being involved in the murder of a man named John Callahan in Florida in 1982. It was said that Connolly had given information to 'Whitey' Bulger that John Callahan was on his way to Florida. 'Whitey' had a stone in his sleeve for him and he got his chance in Florida. An agent was sent to do the bad work and Callahan was killed.

According to his prison term, John Connolly would have his freedom in 2039. Now, at 79, he is said to be suffering from a breakdown in health. He thinks he should be released in case he gets caught by the prison virus.

Thousands have been released from prison in the United States as a result of the emergency, but no one has been released for murder or rape.

His lawyers said Connolly should now be freed on human circumstances.

The coronary virus is spreading vigorously in Florida prisons. It was stated that John Connolly would not be exposed to the danger of the community and would spend the rest of his life with his brother, James Connolly (another son of 'Galway John' from Moycullen), in his Florida home.

The lawyers said his brother would collect him from prison – wearing a mask and gloves.

But State Attorney Katherine Fernandéz Rundle does not want to free Connolly. "It's going to keep him locked up," she says. "He was an FBI agent who gave information that led to the death of a man."

The story is not yet heard and no official response has been given.

While boarding the four scores, John Connolly of South Boston, a young FBI star of the past, is bolted to the South Bay Correctional Facility in Florida.

The risk of the crown virus itself may not be enough to move the lock of history.