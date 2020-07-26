Latest newsScienceTop Stories
Captured a rare giant squid: the incredible video from New Zealand

By Brian Adam
After the three-meter long larva, we return to talk about gigantic animals. More precisely, this time we treat the catch of a rare and huge squid, news coming from New Zealand.

In particular, according to what reported by RNZ, the capture of a huge taningia from the weight of about 60 kilograms. Do you think that this species of squid, belonging to the Octopoteuthidae family, was recognized as such only in 2019. In fact, for about 150 years it was thought that there was only the species taningia danae, but then those taningia fimbria and taningia rubea were also discovered. The source does not explicitly indicate which species the found squid belongs to, but merely states that it is one of those recently discovered.

In short, it could also be an interesting opportunity to get more information on this type of squid, which according to experts is rare. Think it turned out that the captured squid is female and that it was about to reproduce. Squid usually only reproduce once in their life, i.e. before dying, so the animal was probably reaching the end of its life cycle.

The remains of the squid were brought to the Auckland Museum (New Zealand), where they will be analyzed by scientists. In any case, the capture seems to have happened about five weeks ago, but the video was only published on July 22, 2020, on the YouTube channel of RNZ (Radio New Zealand, the radio station of the New Zealand public service).

