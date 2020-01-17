Canada will provide money to families of those in plane shot down by Iran

Canada will provide money to families of those in plane shot down...

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said his government will provide financial support to the families of the 57 citizens and 29 permanent residents of the country who died when their plane was shot down over Iran last week.

Mr Trudeau said he still expects Iran to compensate the families but said they need help now for funerals, travel to Iran and bills.

He said the families will receive 25,000 Canadian dollars (£14,600).

The PM said any money Iran provides at a later date will go straight to the families and will not be reimbursed to the Canadian government.

Mr Trudeau said Iran bears full responsibility for having shot down the civilian plane.

He also said the plane’s black boxes have been significantly damaged and Iran does not have the expertise or equipment needed to look at them. The PM said France has a lab that can do it.