Canada Announces Initiatives to Contribute to Guatemala's Efforts in Response to COVID-19

Canada recognizes that the only way to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic is through joint actions.

By Summa Magazine

In response to the request for cooperation raised by the Government of Guatemala, the Government of Canada is pleased to announce a series of initiatives that will strengthen the capacity of front-line workers and support community efforts to prevent contagion and reduce the impact of this unprecedented pandemic:

-DAC160,000 (Q860,000) direct contribution to local Guatemalan organizations that work to contain contagion at the community level, support national efforts to provide care to returned migrants, and strengthen the capacity of the most vulnerable populations, including women and girls, to cope with the crisis, through the Canadian Embassy Fund for Local Initiatives.

-Contribution through the Pan American Health Organization in the amount of CAD $ 2.5 million (Q13.5 million) to support Guatemala and other countries in the region with their acquisition of personal protective equipment, medical supplies and strengthening of health systems. Health.

"We recognize the impact of the crisis on the most vulnerable populations who suffer economic losses and lack access to protection and health," said the Canadian Ambassador to Guatemala, Rita Rudaitis-Renaud. “This is why Canada's contribution seeks to support these populations and front-line workers in the fight against this pandemic. As an example of this, this week the organization Tula Salud, with funds from Canada, will be attending to the request for medical supplies made by the health areas of Alta Verapaz, Quiché, Huehuetenango and Sololá ”.

