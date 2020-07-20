Can rock dust reduce carbon dioxide in the air?

London: British experts say that if rocks and rocks are powdered and sprayed on crops, they will be able to absorb more carbon dioxide than air.

He even estimates that if the formula is tested on crops grown around the world, it could reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about two billion tons a year.

The technique itself is very simple and natural, because rocks and boulders contain minerals that combine with rainwater, chemically react with carbon dioxide in the air, and convert it into harmless compounds. Do

These particles separate from the surface of the rocks and flow into the streams that flow with the rainwater, and eventually reach the oceans through the rivers and settle down. This natural process is called “rock weathering”. This is also the natural method by which rocks gradually break down and disappear.

For this reason, the artificial process of scattering rocks on crops has been dubbed “enhanced rock weathering” or “rapid weathering of rocks”. However, its practical usefulness remains to be determined.

Large-scale efforts to change the terrestrial environment are considered “geo-engineering” under which a number of projects have been proposed so far. However, each of these projects will cost billions or even trillions of dollars, which is extremely difficult, if not impossible, to bear.

It should be noted that man is releasing about 35 billion tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere every year as a result of his domestic, industrial, commercial, economic and other activities, out of which 33 billion tons of carbon dioxide is generated by energy sources (power plants, etc.). ) Into the atmosphere due to which the temperature of the atmosphere is constantly rising.

The project, which is currently being published in the research journal Nature, is aimed at spreading rocks around crops around the world. Published In the form of a research paper, it will undoubtedly be one of the most expensive projects in bioengineering, but we do not yet know how much it will cost and how many years it will take to use it on crops around the world.