Cameras and fingerprint sensors under the display, from Huawei to TCL

By Brian Adam
Cameras and fingerprint sensors under the display, from Huawei to TCL

It has been a long time now that we have been discussing sensors positioned under the smartphone screen. We have already seen several devices use an in-display fingerprint reader, but for the moment the photographic lenses under the screen still remain associated with prototypes. However, there are those who are working hard.

In particular, according to what reported by GSMArena and Gizchina, the company Visionox, which is one of the major Chinese producers of OLED panels, has managed to come up with a solution to place a functioning camera under the display and is ready to start mass production. It is not yet clear which devices will use them, but the first rumours in recent weeks have “brought up” companies of the calibre of OPPO and Huawei.

In particular, it was rumoured that Huawei Mate 40, which is expected to be presented in October 2020, could already implement this technology. In fact, the latest rumours seem to deny the first rumours, but the Chinese company could use the Visionox in-display camera during 2021. Will any other company, perhaps OPPO, manage to do it in the coming months? We’ll see, the fact is that technology seems to be finally coming.

As for the in-display fingerprint sensors, according to the latest rumours, TCL would be launching, again in 2021, a technology that allows this type of reader to work below the LCD displays. We remind you that so far the in-display fingerprint sensor has only been used with OLED panels since the latter have a lesser thickness. There are several companies that are trying to “transport” this functionality also at the level of LCD screens. In particular, in March 2020 Redmi announced that it had similar technology available.

