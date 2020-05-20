Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Latest news
Updated:

Cambodia became the first Asian country to conquer Corona

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, analysis. Family, power and respect in 4K

We analyzed the remastering of Mafia 2 in its Definitive Edition. D3T Limited has been commissioned to give Empire...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Honduras will be one of the first countries to have Israel’s covid-19 vaccine

In China, the United States and Israel, work is underway to develop the covid-19 vaccine. The mayor of Choluteca...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: release date, price, specs

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: Release date, price, specs 2020 was supposed to be a big year for DJI, with several...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Deliver us the Moon, analysis. A hypnotic space odyssey

We set sail for the Moon on a playable upgradeable, but the narratively captivating journey. "We are the means for...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi prepares a mask that disinfects with UV and serves for Face ID

Masks have become one more element of our day today. As we have already been telling you in these pages,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

All corona virus patients have been transferred home from the recovery hospital, photo: file

Phnom Penh: Cambodia has become the first Asian country to eradicate the coronavirus, but all restrictions and precautions will remain in place.

According to the World News Agency, 122 cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in the Asian country of Cambodia from January 27 to April 12, but not a single death was reported from the deadly virus. Has since been discharged.

More than 14,000 tests have been performed in Cambodia, but no new cases of the coronavirus have been reported since April 12. However, it has been decided to maintain all precautionary measures against the coronavirus. These include school closures, quarantine and strict border and internal surveillance.

Cambodian Health Minister Mam Beyonc ہ called on citizens to be cautious and avoid large gatherings, despite the fact that Corona is under control. Strict surveillance will continue at border checkpoints, airports, ports and other places for which the people must cooperate.

It should be noted that Cambodia has become the third country after China and New Zealand to have complete control over the coronavirus, but the death toll from this deadly virus has exceeded 300,000 worldwide, with the highest death toll in the United States. Are

More Articles Like This

Document on the North to be published by the British Government

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The British Government is to publish today a document on the future of the North in line with new arrangements between Britain and the...
Read more

Flanagan apologizes to the Cahersiveen family

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has apologized to the people of Cahirciveen in Co. Kerry for allowing him and Minister of State David Stanton to...
Read more

Councilors ask Martin to challenge Ryan

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Four local councillors from the Green Party in Cork have asked TD Catherine Martin to challenge Eamon Ryan to the party's leadership. Catherine Martin is...
Read more

7 worshipers killed, 12 injured in Afghanistan mosque attack

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
An attack on a mosque in Afghanistan's Parwan Province killed seven worshipers and a family outside a mosque in Khost Province, killing three brothers,...
Read more

Meat processors "doing their best" under Covid-19

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Meat processors in this country have said that they are doing their best to tackle the outbreaks of coronavirus in their factories throughout the...
Read more

Symptom list to be amended with positive tests dropped to 2.5%

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
List of symptoms for Covid-19 to be amended with positive tests dropped to 2.5% ...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Cambodia became the first Asian country to conquer Corona

Phnom Penh: Cambodia has become the first Asian country to eradicate the coronavirus, but all restrictions and precautions will...
Read more
Latest news

Document on the North to be published by the British Government

Brian Adam - 0
The British Government is to publish today a document on the future of the North in line with new arrangements between Britain and the...
Read more
Microsoft

The new Chromium-based Edge very close to expanding the market

Brian Adam - 0
Edge's growth is being remarkable. The new Microsoft browser arrived with great ambition on January 15 and since then it has been gaining a...
Read more
Latest news

Flanagan apologizes to the Cahersiveen family

Brian Adam - 0
Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has apologized to the people of Cahirciveen in Co. Kerry for allowing him and Minister of State David Stanton to...
Read more
Android

Huawei P Smart Z, analysis: Huawei’s first pop-up camera phone also stands out for its great autonomy

Brian Adam - 0
In the midst of the post-notch era, most manufacturers are looking for solutions to achieve maximum use of the front without having to resort...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi launches the Redmi sound bar for your Smart TV for only 26 euros

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi It continues to burst the market with prices so low that they seem laughable. The company already had a sound bar for sale...
Read more
Celebrities

HIS reaction of Daniel Radcliffe upon learning that Rupert Grint has had a son

Brian Adam - 0
Yes, what you hear: Ron Weasley just became a father. And of course, this arouses mixed feelings in his cast partners ... They say that reality...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY