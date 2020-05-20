Cambodia became the first Asian country to conquer Corona

Phnom Penh: Cambodia has become the first Asian country to eradicate the coronavirus, but all restrictions and precautions will remain in place.

According to the World News Agency, 122 cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in the Asian country of Cambodia from January 27 to April 12, but not a single death was reported from the deadly virus. Has since been discharged.

More than 14,000 tests have been performed in Cambodia, but no new cases of the coronavirus have been reported since April 12. However, it has been decided to maintain all precautionary measures against the coronavirus. These include school closures, quarantine and strict border and internal surveillance.

Cambodian Health Minister Mam Beyonc ہ called on citizens to be cautious and avoid large gatherings, despite the fact that Corona is under control. Strict surveillance will continue at border checkpoints, airports, ports and other places for which the people must cooperate.

It should be noted that Cambodia has become the third country after China and New Zealand to have complete control over the coronavirus, but the death toll from this deadly virus has exceeded 300,000 worldwide, with the highest death toll in the United States. Are