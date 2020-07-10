Cambodia bans and fines for eating and selling dog meat

Phnom Penh: The Asian country of Cambodia has banned the eating, selling and possession of dog meat and has announced severe penalties and fines for violations.

According to the World News Agency, in order to prevent the spread of the disease in the tourist area of ​​Sam Rap in Cambodia, a ban on eating, selling and keeping dog meat has been announced and fines have been announced for buying and selling dog meat. Imprisonment for up to 5 years and a fine of up to ہزار 12,000.

Dog meat is a common practice in Cambodia and neighbouring Vietnam. The Cambodian province of Sam Rap is considered a hub for the dog meat trade, and 3 million dogs are slaughtered annually for food, making it a hotbed of many diseases, including rabies.

Animal protection organizations have welcomed the move by Cambodia, saying a ban on the sale and purchase of dog meat would not only protect the breed but also prevent the spread of disease to humans. ۔

It should be noted that after the outbreak of Corona epidemic, voices against the use of wild animals as food began to be raised and now many owners are taking this issue seriously.