Latest newsTop Stories
Updated:

Cambodia bans and fines for eating and selling dog meat

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

In the Alps the ice has turned pink and this is not good news

In the Alps, near the Presena glacier, on the Gavia pass and in other places, the ice is turning...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

Earth’s magnetic field could reverse 10 times faster than expected

Every few hundred thousand years or so, the Earth's magnetic field is reversed, changing its position: magnetic north becomes...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook dark mode reaches iOS and Android apps

The Facebook dark mode is now available for iOS and Android devices. Find out how to activate it. At last! Officially,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Sony Xperia 1 II, review: the most "pro" Xperia to date

Sony's nomenclatures for their phones seem to follow annual cycles, but this year's is a clear nod to its...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Google Maps now also shows traffic lights, but it’s a feature still under test

Google Maps brought many new features to both Android and iOS during the quarantine to allow travelers to move...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam -

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, here are some official photos and a teaser trailer

The latest leaks of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leaked thanks to Max Weinbach had already convinced the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Cambodian province of Sam Rap is the largest dog meat trade center, photo: file

Phnom Penh: The Asian country of Cambodia has banned the eating, selling and possession of dog meat and has announced severe penalties and fines for violations.

According to the World News Agency, in order to prevent the spread of the disease in the tourist area of ​​Sam Rap in Cambodia, a ban on eating, selling and keeping dog meat has been announced and fines have been announced for buying and selling dog meat. Imprisonment for up to 5 years and a fine of up to ہزار 12,000.

Dog meat is a common practice in Cambodia and neighbouring Vietnam. The Cambodian province of Sam Rap is considered a hub for the dog meat trade, and 3 million dogs are slaughtered annually for food, making it a hotbed of many diseases, including rabies.

Animal protection organizations have welcomed the move by Cambodia, saying a ban on the sale and purchase of dog meat would not only protect the breed but also prevent the spread of disease to humans. ۔

It should be noted that after the outbreak of Corona epidemic, voices against the use of wild animals as food began to be raised and now many owners are taking this issue seriously.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

India’s most wanted gangster killed in police encounter

Latest news Brian Adam -
New Delhi: In India, notorious accused Vikas Dubey was killed in a suspicious police encounter. According to Indian media, the Special Task Force of Police...
Read more

Worry about parties and oireachtas this weekend

Latest news Brian Adam -
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Rónán Glynn said he is concerned that the coronary virus will spread if people who attend social events this...
Read more

VIDEO: ‘I’m up here!’ Shouted the Irish speaker in Dáil Éireann

Latest news Brian Adam -
TD Francis Noel Duffy had to raise his voice to be seen in the Dáil yesterday TD Francis Noel Duffy had a chance to speak...
Read more

VIDEO: ‘It is difficult to trust ministers if they do not recognize a crisis in the Gaeltacht’

Latest news Brian Adam -
Independent TD TD Conn Connolly says it 'shocked' that neither of the two new Gaeltacht ministers acknowledged in their Dáil speeches yesterday that there...
Read more

British citizens may end up paying the veto to Huawei

Latest news Brian Adam -
British consumers could end up paying the government's ban on Huawei Technologies. If Boris Johnson imposes a total ban on the equipment of the...
Read more

The Russian government dug a trench around the village affected by Corona

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
Moscow: In Russia, fear of the coronavirus has dug deep trenches around an entire village and forcibly confined the population to a quarantine. The...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY