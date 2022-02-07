The migrant network for women AkiDwA has called for a National Action Plan to streamline services to help those affected by Female Genital Mutilation.

According to statistics, around 6,000 women in Ireland have been subject to FGM, however the NGO believes the figure is higher.

‘Chinyere’ is one of those women. The trauma of her past is difficult to comprehend.

One day after school in the African country where she grew up, her mother – who was a midwife – took her to her grandmother’s house. She was 13 years old.

Chinyere was told by her grandmother to drop her schoolbag because she was going to visit her aunt.

It was dusk.

‘Chinyere’ was brought by her grandmother to a hut where there were four other women whom she did not know.

‘Psychologically, mentally, physically, it’s something that haunts you all the time,’ Chinyere says

She saw a used knife and scissors and was told to undress. Confused, she asked her grandmother what was happening, and where her mother was.

“Just stay quiet”, she was told, “they want to cut you”.

It was getting dark, so by the light of a lantern she was told to lie down on a cloth on the floor.

Chinyere explains that she was held down and screamed with pain as she underwent the procedure.

When it was over, blood was pouring down her legs and she could not walk.

Her grandmother told her not to tell anyone what happened, that it was “something sacred”.

She did not see her mother for about five days.

Female Genital Mutilation is not discussed in wider society and when Chinyere asked her mother about it, she says she was told to “shut up”.

Her mother eventually told her that it was something that every woman had to do.

“Even though it’s many years ago; psychologically, mentally, physically, it’s something that haunts you all the time. If I had known I would have run away,” she said.

‘Chinyere’ has three daughters and her husband “wanted to send for them”, which means he wanted the procedure carried out on their girls.

She would not allow them to undergo the treatment. She now lives in Ireland with her girls where they are safer.

Chinyere’s country is one of almost 30 African countries where FGM is prevalent.

The practice is ingrained culturally and yet it is hidden.

The offices at AkiDwa, who say the true figure of FGM instances here is double the reported figure

AkiDwA says 6,000 women in Ireland are known to have undergone FGM, but believes the true figure is more than double that.

The most common age at which FGM is performed is between four and ten years of age.

It is usually carried out by an older woman in the community who has had no medical training or by a traditional birth attendant.

Instruments used to perform FGM include razor blades, knives, pieces of glass, scissors, and scalpels.

Its origins are unknown but local and cultural factors are reasons for it. It is also viewed as a rite of passage for girls into womanhood and a preservation of virginity into marriage.

In Ireland, the Criminal Justice (Female Genital Mutilation) Act was signed into law in 2012.

Since then, it has been a criminal offence for someone resident in Ireland to perform FGM.

The maximum penalty under all sections of the law is a fine or imprisonment of up to 14 years or both.

However, AkiDwA’s Migrant Women’s Health Coordinator Dr Caroline Munyi is concerned that FGM may have taken place on children in Ireland while Covid restrictions were in place.

She points out that statistics show all other forms of gender-based violence went up, but she says no one is talking about FGM.

“We’ve a feeling that a lot has happened to children during lockdown and one thing we do not want is to hear from children who may be under five now, or under ten years, saying – when they become adults – that they were cut during the pandemic,” she says.

Dr Caroline Munyi

There is concern that gains made in educating people about Female Genital Mutilation, may have been eroded during the pandemic.

Much of the time, parents think they are doing the right thing and that they are protecting the child according to Dr Munyi.

It makes them more “marriageable” and more accepted in their communities, which means a lot of work to be done.

She says it is imperative that people know FGM is illegal in Ireland and that they are aware of the consequences.

AkiDwA is calling of the Government to introduce a National Action Plan so that women who have been subject to FGM to make services streamlined.

It would enable women across the country, regardless of where they live, go to any hospital and be seen by any doctor, which would also remove stigma.

Therapy is also key for people like ‘Chinyere’.

AkiDwA directs women to the Black Therapists of Ireland which enables them to communicate with people who understand African culture, the procedure of FGM and the language.

AkiDwA says days like today – International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation – enables Irish society to be informed of risks which girls are prone to here in Ireland.