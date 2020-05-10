Sunday, May 10, 2020
California waves have become luminescent blue

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

California waves have become luminescent blue

The coasts between Baja California and Los Angeles are experiencing a significant algae bloom known as the “red tide”. These blooms are caused by large aggregations of Lingulodinium polyedra, a marine phytoplankton. By day, these organisms give off a reddish-brown hue, at night, however, they give off a blue glow.

The current bloom was first detected in late March 2020, and it is not known how long it will last, whether days or weeks. The event comes at a time when the restrictions on social distancing are eased across most of the United States. State beaches have been closed for several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but are slowly starting to reopen.

My favorite part was rowing: it was almost like there was a glow around your hand“describes a surfer on the beach.”My table has left a bioluminescent trail. There were some of us out there and we were chuckling, adult men shouting ‘it’s so beautiful’ and wallowing like kids in the bathtub“.

Luckily, Lingulodinium polyedra is not toxic to humans and no public health warnings were issued in response to this event, according to the Scripps Institute. It is important to note, however, that not all phytoplankton blooms are created equal. In some parts of the Mediterranean, for example, the blooms of these algae emit one dangerous neurotoxin called yessotoxin.

There are many such events: from Antarctica which turns red “blood” to a country of Spain invaded by sea foam.

