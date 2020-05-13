CABEI approves US $ 50 million for COVID-19 emergency in El Salvador

With this financing, the Government is supported in its efforts to implement prevention and containment measures to prevent the expansion of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), approved the financing of US $ 50 million in favor of the Republic of El Salvador destined to partially reimburse the expenditures made by virtue of the granting of the monetary compensation bonus to people with no employment relationship or no income permanent and affected by the pandemic, within the framework of the measures implemented by the COVID-19 emergency in the Republic of El Salvador.

The operation is part of CABEI’s Regional Program to Support and Prepare for COVID 19 and Economic Reactivation, specifically its component No. 3. Credit to Finance Public Sector Operations.

This program aims to provide fast disbursing financial resources to the countries of the SICA region and other extra-regional countries to finance operations for the prevention, detection and treatment of COVID-19 and mitigation of its economic impact in the countries.

CABEI Executive President, Dr. Dante Mossi, indicated “We are living through an enormous challenge. The Bank’s priority is to accompany countries to overcome the crisis. We are the Bank of Central America, created by Central Americans to serve the development of the region. The Bank is committed to responding promptly and quickly to our partners and facing the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. ”

The Minister of Finance of the Republic of El Salvador, Lic. Nelson Fuentes, stated the importance of this financing for the Government, taking into consideration the financial challenges of the State as a result of the COVID-19 Emergency, emphasizing that the resources resulting from This loan will form part of the country’s Emergency, Recovery and Economic Reconstruction Fund and will be aimed at complementing the comprehensive financing demanded by actions for the benefit of the population implemented in the framework of the national emergency.

He thanked CABEI for the decisive support to the country, mainly in these moments of crisis, in which the support of the Multilateral Bank through credits under concessional conditions, becomes of crucial importance for the countries of the region.

The loan was approved for a term of up to 20 years, including a five-year grace period and a six (6) month LIBOR interest rate, which will be reviewable and adjustable semi-annually, plus a margin established by CABEI that will initially be one hundred and seventy-five (175) basis points.