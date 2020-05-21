CABEI and Guatemala sign an agreement for US $ 300.0 million to modernize the judicial system

The investment program strengthens and modernizes the administration of justice in Guatemala, will favor the creation of 12,102 permanent jobs and 2,477 temporary jobs. Technical aspects of the program

As part of the investment, it is expected to carry out 108,265 square meters of construction of new public infrastructure, 6,193 square meters in expansion of buildings, with which the Central Building of the National Institute of Forensic Sciences will be built and the acquisition of equipment for criminal analysis . New courts, judicial warehouses and administrative buildings will be held in the judicial body.

In the IDPP the central building will be expanded, departmental and municipal offices will be built. For its part, the Ministry of the Interior estimates the construction of 24 new police stations and two penitentiary centers, as well as the equipment of radio patrols, surveillance systems, among others, that effectively facilitate the prosecution of crime that benefits the population of Guatemala. .