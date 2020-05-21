Thursday, May 21, 2020
EconomyLatest news
Updated:

CABEI and Guatemala sign an agreement for US $ 300.0 million to modernize the judicial system

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, analysis. Family, power and respect in 4K

We analyzed the remastering of Mafia 2 in its Definitive Edition. D3T Limited has been commissioned to give Empire...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

HBO Max release date, price, shows & UK launch

  HBO will soon have a third streaming service - to sit alongside HBO Now and HBO Go - called...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution, review – The most complete game of Yu-Gi-Oh!

We analyze Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution in its versions for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch....
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: release date, price, specs

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: Release date, price, specs 2020 was supposed to be a big year for DJI, with several...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The investment program strengthens and modernizes the administration of justice in Guatemala, will favor the creation of 12,102 permanent jobs and 2,477 temporary jobs. Technical aspects of the program

As part of the investment, it is expected to carry out 108,265 square meters of construction of new public infrastructure, 6,193 square meters in expansion of buildings, with which the Central Building of the National Institute of Forensic Sciences will be built and the acquisition of equipment for criminal analysis . New courts, judicial warehouses and administrative buildings will be held in the judicial body.

In the IDPP the central building will be expanded, departmental and municipal offices will be built. For its part, the Ministry of the Interior estimates the construction of 24 new police stations and two penitentiary centers, as well as the equipment of radio patrols, surveillance systems, among others, that effectively facilitate the prosecution of crime that benefits the population of Guatemala. .

More Articles Like This

Legal protection for teachers in the marking system

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Parents who lobby teachers to give their children a good mark in the Leaving Certificate may be reported to the Department of Education, in...
Read more

El Salvador: Commerce loses US $ 100 million per day due to COVID-19 crisis

Economy Brian Adam - 0
When added by El Salvador Salvadoran trade loses US $ 100 million a day due to the COVID-19 crisis, which to date would mean a...
Read more

Local authorities criticized by Conradh na Gaeilge

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Conradh na Gaeilge's president, Niall Comer, said the annual report of An Coimisinéir Teanga, Rónan Ó Domhnaill, shows that the authorities do not recognize...
Read more

Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich wins top competition in Glór na nGael Competition

Community Brian Adam - 0
As part of a special event the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, congratulated the winners and said that the Irish people were 'maturing'...
Read more

Honduras: Reactivation of construction will generate 250,000 jobs

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Between 50 and 55 million lempiras a day have been lost as infrastructure projects have been stopped due to the emergency. The private developer...
Read more

€ 1.048 bn spent on the wage subsidy scheme

Community Brian Adam - 0
The Government has so far spent € 1.048 billion on the wage subsidy scheme, from Exchequer monies to the amount lost in income tax. Deputy...
Read more
EconomyBrian Adam - 0

CABEI and Guatemala sign an agreement for US $ 300.0 million to modernize the judicial system

The investment program strengthens and modernizes the administration of justice in Guatemala, will favor the creation of 12,102 permanent...
Read more
Latest news

Legal protection for teachers in the marking system

Brian Adam - 0
Parents who lobby teachers to give their children a good mark in the Leaving Certificate may be reported to the Department of Education, in...
Read more
Economy

El Salvador: Commerce loses US $ 100 million per day due to COVID-19 crisis

Brian Adam - 0
When added by El Salvador Salvadoran trade loses US $ 100 million a day due to the COVID-19 crisis, which to date would mean a...
Read more
Latest news

Local authorities criticized by Conradh na Gaeilge

Brian Adam - 0
Conradh na Gaeilge's president, Niall Comer, said the annual report of An Coimisinéir Teanga, Rónan Ó Domhnaill, shows that the authorities do not recognize...
Read more
5G News

The transformative power of 5G for governments and citizens

Brian Adam - 0
The latest generation 5G network is not simply an evolution of 4G, but requires a massive transformation. The latest generation 5G network is not simply...
Read more
Community

Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich wins top competition in Glór na nGael Competition

Brian Adam - 0
As part of a special event the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, congratulated the winners and said that the Irish people were 'maturing'...
Read more
Corona Virus

Honduras: Reactivation of construction will generate 250,000 jobs

Brian Adam - 0
Between 50 and 55 million lempiras a day have been lost as infrastructure projects have been stopped due to the emergency. The private developer...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY