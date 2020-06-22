The cabin workers in Aer Lingus have then rejected management's proposals that would change working practices in the airline to prevent further pay cuts and allow workers to walk away.

Workers voted on the proposals despite the airline's withdrawal a week ago, as the deadline set had been exceeded.

Aer Lingus now plans to retire 500 more, and cut the pay rate at the company before Covid-19 became available, by 30%.

The workers' union, Forsa, has been harshly criticized by its management practice.