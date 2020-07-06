Tech NewsMobileReviews
Buy a Hisense H40 with Telcel and get a free H40 Lite!

By Brian Adam
Capture the magic with their incredible camera systems and technology that Hisense and Telcel have for you.

If you have already decided that you need a new smartphone, surely the new Hisense technology is everything you were looking for and the one that will perfectly fit your needs.

Best of all, Telcel has an incredible promotion for you, since hiring a Telcel Max Unlimited Plan 5000 or higher with a Hisense H40 team in any of the participating Service Centers, you can get a Hisense H40 Lite team as a gift brand new.

This promotion is available nationwide, but you have to take advantage of it today since it will only be valid from June 29 to August 31, 2020, or while supplies last.

What are the qualities of Hisense teams?

Hisense H40

Very soon you will be surprised with one of the most outstanding smartphones in the new Hisense range. It offers a large 6.5-inch FHD + screen so you can enjoy all the multimedia content, which you can also capture with its quadruple main FHD 48 + HD 2 + 8 + 2-megapixel camera, plus a 25-megapixel front camera.

In addition, it has a memory of 128 GB ROM and 4 GB RAM, more than enough to store all your content of photos, videos and applications. But without a doubt, one of its qualities that you will love the most is its facial recognition technology so that only you can unlock it.

Hisense promotion

Hisense H40 Lite

This is the equipment that you can take as a gift when you purchase the Hisense H40, which, like the previous one, has incredible technology in its 13 + 8 + 2 + 2-megapixel main quad camera, with a 13-megapixel front camera. Not to mention that these photos and videos can be seen on its 6.5-inch HD screen and stored in its 64 GB memory.

On the other hand, it also offers an unlock with facial recognition and has a 4000 mAh battery to accompany you all day, complemented by its large 8-core processor.

Hisense promotion

Terms and Conditions:

1. Valid from June 29 to August 31, 2020 or while supplies last (limited to 3,000 Hisense H40 Lite distributed nationwide)
2. Promotion valid at the Participating Customer Service Centers, only applicable for Postpaid when contracting a Telcel Max Unlimited Plan 5000 or higher with a minimum contract period of 24 or 30 months with a Hisense H40 equipment (HLTE321E)
3. Only a free Hisense H40 Lite (HLTE230E) applies per Hisense H40 (HLTE321E) contracted equipment
4. The promotion is subject to the availability of each participating Customer Service Center
5. The price of the Hisense H40 equipment (HLTE321E) may vary depending on the Telcel Max No Limit Plan contracted
6. Purchases made in Telcel Online Store do not apply

It’s now or never! Take advantage of the great promotion that Hisense and #LaRedDeTusEmociones has for you, this summer premieres a great Hisense team made for you.

