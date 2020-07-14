The Government has published details of a € 2 billion euro loan scheme for businesses hit by Covid-19. Low interest rate loans will be made available to businesses under the Credit Guarantee Scheme which will be the largest scheme of its kind in the country.

The Galway Chamber of Commerce says that businesses that are affected are in need of grants rather than loans.

Today, the Government published details of the Credit Guarantee Scheme for businesses affected by Covid-19.

A € 2 billion loan fund will be made available to businesses with less than 500 employees whose profits have fallen by more than 15%. Low interest rate loans will be provided by AIB, Ulster Bank and Bank of Ireland.

The state will give an 80% guarantee on the value of each loan. A break from payments will be available at the start of the scheme. Business people say a lot of help is needed.

The Tánaiste is to meet with bank leaders this week to try to secure their market share. If the Warrant Scheme is accepted by the Dáil, the loans will be available to businesses in the autumn. One hotel told us today that they are down between € 2,000 and € 3,000 a day compared to this time last year with the same number of employees.

Shane Ó Curraighin will have more about this story on Nuacht RTÉ and Nuacht TG4 this afternoon.