Thousands of business centers across the country are re-opening today and some of the social restrictions introduced in March have been eased to prevent the spread of coronary virus.

Garden centers, hardware stores, garages and places that make goods are open for sale today. Builders are also allowed to return to work.

However, outlets are not allowed to open, a decision criticized by retailers.

Others are being urged to continue working from home if they can.

Health Minister Simon Harris said this was an important day and urged the public to remain vigilant as the coronary virus has not yet disappeared.

He claimed that he has rights over the social restrictions to be relaxed and called on people to stay two meters from their nearest person and to comply with other restrictions that still apply.