 sd
Tech NewsAppsSocial Networks
Updated:

Burger King turns Tesla autopilot bug into ad campaign

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Bill Gates: here’s the last hurdle for the Coronavirus vaccine

In a long interview with CNN, Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates explained what it is the last obstacle...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

How to know if you have been silenced on WhatsApp

If you haven't talked to any of your WhatsApp contacts in a while, it may have silenced you. Do...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Whatsapp: Finally, animated stickers are coming to the app!

After a long wait, WhatsApp has taken a first look at how the new animated stickers will look and...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Burger King turns Tesla autopilot bug into ad campaign

In the last year, Tesla has worked to make the self-driving system of its vehicles as autonomous as possible and, at least in the US, to have that level 1 available, making it virtually completely independent. But although There have been many videos that have been seen of the improvements when it comes to recognizing signals or traffic lights Within the cities, there are still some things that escape him.

And one of those latest flaws that have been discovered by the community has to do with the confusion created by a Tesla autopilot by the huge vertical sign of a Burger King restaurant that he was on a service road on the side of the road, and that caused the vehicle to mistake it for a few seconds as an indication to stop and slow down.

Burger King takes advantage of the error

That video, which went viral due to the inconvenience it can cause during the automatic driving mode of a Tesla vehicle, has been used by Burger King to make an announcement and also to start a promotional campaign whereby if you stop with your “smart car” and upload a photo with the hashtags #autopilotwhopper + #freewhopper, you get a free hamburger.

You have the announcement right here above and the truth is that it has its grace even in the phrases used since it comes to affirm that smart cars are smart enough to slow down by whooper “, in a clear reference to this problem of recognition of the EV software when it comes to confusing an advertising signal with a traffic signal.

Be that as it may, it is clear that autopilot technology has yet to be greatly improved because confusions like this, which have remained a simple anecdote, can become more serious if there is someone who voluntarily introduces an element on the road in order to distract these cars, so in Tesla, and the other manufacturers, have a lot of hard work ahead of them.

Right over here We leave you the complete sequence of that Tesla vehicle confusing the Burger King advertising signal is an indication to stop the vehicle which, luckily, as it approaches, and after reducing the speed, recognizes that it is not a STOP or any other similar signal and continues on its way as if nothing had happened.

More Articles Like This

How IBM’s artificial intelligence works to revive the old Wimbledon in 2020

Artificial Intelligence Brian Adam -
It is very possible that you have noticed during the months of confinement in those television channels that recover historical games of some sports,...
Read more

Apple could only ship 15 million iPhones 12 in 2020

Apple Brian Adam -
The coronavirus has caused quite a few hitches to all large companies, including electronics giants such as Apple. Attempts to limit the damage caused...
Read more

The Samsung Galaxy M01s is filtered before its presentation and produces a ‘déjà vu’ with the Galaxy A10s

Android Brian Adam -
Samsung decided long ago that in its average and economic ranges there would be intermediate lines in the middle of the season. This is...
Read more

Windows 10 will have a deleted file recovery tool

Tech News Brian Adam -
Has it ever happened to all of us that we have mistakenly deleted a few files that we shouldn't And, our fair computer skills...
Read more

WhatsApp, here are the animated stickers and QR codes to add contacts

Apps Brian Adam -
WhatsApp has finally arrived new and long-awaited features: instant QR codes to add contacts and animated stickers. Even the Web version of the Facebook...
Read more

The future Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is filtered through Samsung Russia, revealing its design in detail

Android Brian Adam -
As is often the case with each new Samsung release, several of us have already witnessed a steady trickle of rumours and leaks about...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY