Burger King turns Tesla autopilot bug into ad campaign

In the last year, Tesla has worked to make the self-driving system of its vehicles as autonomous as possible and, at least in the US, to have that level 1 available, making it virtually completely independent. But although There have been many videos that have been seen of the improvements when it comes to recognizing signals or traffic lights Within the cities, there are still some things that escape him.

And one of those latest flaws that have been discovered by the community has to do with the confusion created by a Tesla autopilot by the huge vertical sign of a Burger King restaurant that he was on a service road on the side of the road, and that caused the vehicle to mistake it for a few seconds as an indication to stop and slow down.

Burger King takes advantage of the error

That video, which went viral due to the inconvenience it can cause during the automatic driving mode of a Tesla vehicle, has been used by Burger King to make an announcement and also to start a promotional campaign whereby if you stop with your “smart car” and upload a photo with the hashtags #autopilotwhopper + #freewhopper, you get a free hamburger.

looks like AI even knows what you’re in the mood for. pull up with your smart car, share a video/pic with #autopilotwhopper + #freewhopper & we’ll DM you a free Whopper code to use when you order on the BK app. see https://t.co/2HrzhTAM6A. pic.twitter.com/S74He7EcuQ — Burger King (@BurgerKing) June 23, 2020

You have the announcement right here above and the truth is that it has its grace even in the phrases used since it comes to affirm that “smart cars are smart enough to slow down by whooper “, in a clear reference to this problem of recognition of the EV software when it comes to confusing an advertising signal with a traffic signal.

Be that as it may, it is clear that autopilot technology has yet to be greatly improved because confusions like this, which have remained a simple anecdote, can become more serious if there is someone who voluntarily introduces an element on the road in order to distract these cars, so in Tesla, and the other manufacturers, have a lot of hard work ahead of them.

Right over here We leave you the complete sequence of that Tesla vehicle confusing the Burger King advertising signal is an indication to stop the vehicle which, luckily, as it approaches, and after reducing the speed, recognizes that it is not a STOP or any other similar signal and continues on its way as if nothing had happened.