Bumble: dating online without leaving home during quarantine is possible

There are many sectors of the economy that have stopped dead for obvious reasons: the hospitality industry, tourism and, also, the apps dating who have seen how it made no sense to look for your better half when we are confined at home and it is impossible to go outside to do anything. With that on the table, it was logical to expect some of them to transform at full speed.

And if there is something that has exploded with this pandemic it is the use of video conferencing applications, which are taking over tops one of the most downloaded both on iOS and Android, which has led us to not conceive of just making voice calls when we want to talk to family and friends. So,how could they not react apps online dating?

Bumble takes the first step

What Bumble has done is to adapt to the times and that's why he has modified some elements of his social network to facilitate those people who manage to do match they can have a virtual meeting, thanks to new technologies. Of course, nothing will change when it comes to finding that better half.

As these work apps, people who want to find a partner can choose the ones they like the most and then wait for a match. Now, the search filter is broader since when it comes to virtual dating, why not look for a partner in Australia, Japan, China or Poland? Once this coincidence occurs, a chat will open and they will be able to talk, but, unlike what happened until now, the application allows us to indicate if a video chat is offered as an alternative to communication.

Virtual dating with Bumble.

Not ideal, but it is an emergency solution that will allow us to continue at home respecting the quarantine and, in addition, to have an online appointment that could help us to see if we connect with that person, if we like their conversation, etc. In addition, this alternative that Bumble has launched has another element that will come in handy, and that is that after more than a month in which it makes no difference to us to be in tracksuits, pajamas or shorts, suddenly we will have to look handsome, get dressed and get in front of the camera to try to captivate our date. A certain way to return to normality even if in the end we are not going to step on the street, but it can be useful to break the routine.

If we don't want to see each other live, we can also send an audio note with our voice, something that will help us, at least, to know how he talks and what he tells us, far from the cold words of a chat that, almost always, causes more misunderstandings than good ones.