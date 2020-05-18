Monday, May 18, 2020
Bukele says that "it is not time to open" the economy in El Salvador

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

According to the Salvadoran president, the country has not reached "the peak of the first curve" of infections and reactivating the economy involves risk.

By The Star

The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, assured this Sunday that the country is not prepared to resume economic activities due to the advance of COVID-19 and he ignored the request by businessmen to gradually reopen the economy.

“It is not time to open (the economy), no matter how much businessmen shout, it is not time to open. I know it is hard for many to hear these words, "said the president on a national radio and television network.

According to the president, El Salvador has not reached "the peak of the first curve" of infections and reactivating the economy involves the risk that the deceased would be "many more."

He stressed that the health system is "thousands of times weaker" than that of the United States and Europe, where "the first wave has passed" and suffered thousands of deaths.

The president pointed out that his government works not only to deal with the health crisis caused by COVID-19, but also faces gang violence, and a plan to distribute 1.7 million food packages.

Bukele's statements came amid controversy after he dispensed with Congress to declare a state of emergency before the measure expires and the discussion and vote on its extension for Monday was moved.

The measure has been criticized by the opposition and activists, who cataloged it as an attempt to ignore the Legislative body. Salvadoran authorities predict that the country's economy will fall by up to 5% as a result of the pandemic, while 1.3 million jobs are "at risk", according to the International Labor Organization.

