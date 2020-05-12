Brussels proposes to include in its black list on money laundering Panama and Nicaragua

The new criteria establish a link between the EU list and the International Financial Action Task Force list.

The European Commission presented this Thursday its new methodology to fight money laundering and terrorist financing and proposed to include Panama and Nicaragua on its blacklist.

“We need to end the dirty money that infiltrates our financial system,” said Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, for whom the European Union (EU) thus reinforces its global role.

Brussels thus returns to the charge, after the EU countries rejected in March 2019 their first proposal to reform their blacklist due to doubts about its preparation and amid criticism from the countries indicated.

The new criteria establish a link between the EU list and that of the International Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a “greater commitment” with third countries and a “reinforced consultation” within the bloc.

Pending discussion, the Commission proposed to include the Bahamas, Barbados, Burma, Botswana, Cambodia, Ghana, Jamaica, Mauritius, Mongolia, Nicaragua, Panama and Zimbabwe on its current blacklist.

Instead, the proposal no longer includes Saudi Arabia or the US jurisdictions of American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, which protested at the time in 2019.

The community executive proposes to remove Bosnia-Herzegovina, Ethiopia, Guyana, Laos, Sri Lanka and Tunisia from the current list, leaving Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Syria, Trinidad and Tobago, Uganda, Vanuatu and Yemen.

The European countries, meeting in the Council of the EU, and the Euro chamber must now give their approval within a month to the modifications of the Commission, which also announced other initiatives internally.

Brussels will propose in “the first quarter of 2021” the launch of a “supervisor at EU level” in charge of fighting against money laundering, at the request of the countries of the bloc in December.

“The role and scope of this European surveillance” and the body that will be in charge will be defined “after an in-depth evaluation of all options” and after a public consultation launched on Thursday, notes Brussels.

Dombrovskis acknowledged that some countries, currently tasked with overseeing the application of the rules in this sector, have “little appetite” for a new body, and others advocate strengthening the European Banking Authority (EBA).