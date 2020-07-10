Latest newsTech News
British citizens may end up paying the veto to Huawei

By Brian Adam
British consumers could end up paying the government’s ban on Huawei Technologies. If Boris Johnson imposes a total ban on the equipment of the Chinese company’s 5G super-fast networks, mobile phone operators BT and Vodafone may have to spend more than € 1 billion to uninstall and replace Huawei’s current equipment. The invoice will pass on to the taxpayers.

Two things have changed since January, when Johnson said Huawei could end up with up to 35% of the least sensitive parts of British next-generation mobile phone networks. Chinese relations with the United Kingdom have been greatly cooled by the harsh measures that Beijing has imposed on Hong Kong. And U.S. sanctions on Huawei’s access to high-tech microchips cast doubt on the company’s long-term future.

The latter provides Johnson with a technical excuse to reconsider a complicated political decision. If Huawei begins to manufacture its own chips to replace those that use American technology, it is difficult to know if they will measure up. That also complicates the life of British intelligence services trying to find out whether Beijing could appropriate the company’s equipment to spy, something Huawei has consistently denied.

But banning Huawei from participating in 5G networks carries significant direct costs. Operators using the manufacturer’s current 4G equipment will have to replace it, because new equipment from rivals Nokia and Ericsson will not work with Huawei’s mobile phone towers. After the government imposed its 35% limit in January, BT reserved some 555 million to reduce its 12,000 4G towers with Huawei equipment to the 6,600 allowed. That implies that the elimination of all Huawei equipment will cost another 690 million euros. According to the same criteria, its rival Vodafone faces an invoice of about 620 million euros, which is equivalent to almost a third of the expected net income for next year from the operator valued at about 38,000 million euros.

If the government turns 180 degrees, companies will have strong arguments to demand compensation. One of the options would be to recover from the blow by paying less for 5G spectrum in upcoming auctions, which will reduce government revenue. If not, Johnson could lower the cost by extending the deadline, perhaps until 2029, when most of Huawei’s equipment will already be out of date. But that would call into question the idea that the Chinese group poses a threat to national security. Chances are that citizens will pay.

