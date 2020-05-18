Bright Memory, this is its opening chapter

Without the slightest hint of doubt, one of the moments most shocking of the Inside Xbox Series X held on May 7, came from Bright Memory: Infinite. It is no coincidence of Microsoft Choose this powerful title to open the event where for the first time we were shown real gameplay of the titles that we can enjoy on your next new generation console. This spectacular hybrid first-person shooter and hack and slash With visceral action and an impressive technical finish, it was one of the titles that best captured the attention of the player eager for new generation experiences. To open our mouth, we analyze this kind of introductory chapter to the mentioned title available on Steam at a very tight price of 8.19 euros, known as Bright Memory to dry.

And if this powerful fps appears to be portentous, even more so it turns out to be if we consider that it has been made by a single person, initially during his spare time. Under the pseudonym of FYQD Studio, a unique individual settled in China has created this spectacular piece of action. Initially conceived as a trilogy of short episodes, around the 30-45 minutes which is how long Bright Memory lasts, and initially released in the early access format or Early Access on Steam, the enormous success of this first chapter has encouraged its creator to discard the episodic format for a single release homogeneous of longer duration and packaging, that Bright Memory Infinite with which Microsoft opened its show. The good news is that Whoever buys Bright Memory before the launch of Infinite will be able to access it without having to pay an extra penny.

When describing what this first-person shooter game offers us, we are going to be ambitious, because we believe that the occasion deserves it. Bright Memory is a brutal and fresh fusion of the Firt Person Shooters genre with Hack and slash. Taking things from games like Doom, Shadow Warrior or that Bulletstorm that we liked so much at the time, adds to the mix the possibility of executing a good variety of sword shots, while we try to make the biggest and most spectacular shot and hit combos and we are rewarded for it. All this seasoned with a spectacular technical finish really tall, especially if we can activate ray tracing by having a graphics card compatible with the RTX technology. The only bad thing comes to be commented that we are before a mere introduction to the final product, with a duration around 30 minutes, although as we will already comment, given the attractiveness of its playable proposal, invites to be enjoyed time after time.

Science fiction to the nth degree

The protagonist of the adventure is the brave Sheila, an agent of the SRO organization, which is dedicated to the investigation of the supernatural. The action takes place in 2020, when the SRO agency discovers a millennial sword known as Kanshou and Bakuya, which is imbued with a substance known as “The soul of Jiu Xuan” able to bring the dead back to life. This enormously powerful relic attracts the attention of the terrorist organization known as SAI, which employs a state-of-the-art artefact called Quantum Transporter to infiltrate the SRO facilities.

In a vicious attempt to stop the attack, Agent Sheila confronts the invaders but mistakenly causes the Quantum Transporter to send the agent and the terrorists to a mysterious floating island located at the North Pole, which has remained in a hidden lethargy for a thousand years. Once there, our protagonist will realize that she will have to face a monstrous legion of beasts and undead revived by the power of the legendary sword that he must try to recover by all means.

As we can see, the history of Bright Memory is committed to starkest science fiction and past laps in the best asian tradition. It is also true that once involved, it almost completely goes into the background, and in any case, in the half hour that this prologue lasts, there is no room for many frills either, although it is appreciated to have such an interesting background at the same time of crazy as an excuse for the visceral shot salad that we are going to enjoy.

Shoot and tear apart

In addition to its impeccable graphic finish, where Bright Memory shines the most is in a combat system full of possibilities and really effective and fun. Agile, full of options and varied, the combat of Bright Memory is a real joy that invites us to practice and improve our performance when it comes to shredding the waves of creature of the underworld that will face us. And as it has been previously reviewed, here we will not only shoot everywhere, we will also have the possibility of executing our enemies with different stab strikes, and not only that, since the game invites us to combine each other to make devastating and deadly combos that increase our score and allow us to unlock new skills.

Among others, the influence of that blessed wonderful madness that is Bulletstorm. Well, this comment is not trivial, since as in that one, in Bright Memory we have a kind of power whip, which in addition to attracting enemies to us to be able to dispatch them over short distances, will allow us to move around the stage and perform various special actions. Needless to say, this whip will be a fundamental tool when carrying out the deadliest combos.

For hand-to-hand combat we have a good variety of sword slashes, as well as special actions with energy waves deployed by the latest technology devices that we have. Sheila’s movement is tremendously agile, counting on dash or lateral sliding to be able to get rid of our enemies, something really useful since many of them tackle us more in hand-to-hand combat than in medium distance shots. At older, we have a series of unlockable skills and character upgrades with the points we get by playing based on our performance deployed in combat. Such skills include timing or attacking with energy beams, as well as strengthening our protagonist at various points.

Where the title does falter somewhat is in the arsenal that he puts at our disposal, this parco being too much. And it is that we only have three options, a pistol, an assault rifle and a shotgun, and although they fulfill their function, some other possibility in this field would have been appreciated. In any case, the enormous range of combat possibilities offered by the title manages to alleviate this arms shortage and make it so that once we are in the middle of scrubbing, we will not miss it.

In addition to the combat, in the half hour that this prologue lasts we have had to solve a small puzzle and face some slight platform section, so we assume that these elements will be present with greater load in the final title. Faced with the short duration, the truth is that the game invites us to play this little introduction over and over again, unlocking new habilities combat and improving our combat performance, trying to maximize our combos and score obtained, in an approach very arcade who bets on replayability generous and very enjoyable. The title only has texts in English, Chinese, Japanese and German, the absence of texts in Spanish not being a serious impediment to fully enjoy the game.

One Man Army

While we expect a lot more from the new generation, and in many ways Bright Memory isn’t even a technically leading title by today’s standards, the staging that the FYQP game boasts is surprising and always spectacular. Let us not forget that we are dealing with the work of a single person, who also while developing the first bars of his work did not even earn a living from it. Graphically we are before a very competent title, and that knows how to hide its shortcomings to show on screen a graphical display very successful and that it always looks more than it is. The right combination of artistic direction, lighting and textures and it makes the fireworks show always really high. More quality is missing in the modeling of the characters, this being one of the aspects where the title makes its humble origin more noticeable.

The on-screen show reaches its peak if we have a card compatible with technology Nvidia RTX, since the title does a more than generous use of ray tracing to elevate the visual display of Bright Memory to heights to some extent does allow us to glimpse something fairly new-generation. In short, we are facing a visual jewel, that although it looks more for how good it looks than at a technical level (except for Raytracing), it displays more than spectacular and convincing benefits on screen. At the sound level we have a sugar cane musical approach similar to the one Capcom uses in the saga of his favorite demon hunter, with the music appearing with special emphasis in the moments of more action to enhance the direct and visceral focus of the title.