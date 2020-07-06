The Chief Clinical Officer of the Health Service Executive, Dr Colm Henry, said that BreastCheck, the breast cancer testing service, will not start until September and will see women whose appointments have been postponed at first.

Dr Henry said that it is difficult to fit the mobile units in which they are tested to comply with the COVID-19 restrictions and that it is likely that women will now be offered an appointment every 3 years rather than every 2 years examination for breast cancer.

Tests under the Cervical Check program have begun today.

The cases of 00,000 women first seen before October will be dealt with first.

Dr. Henry said that new test kits will now be used for the test and that this will give a more accurate and comprehensive test result.