The Department of Health's Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said it was a "breach of confidentiality" when the Health Service Executive handed over the results of Covid-19 tests to their employers.

RTÉ has ​​found that employers were provided with test results in a number of workplaces where all staff were tested. In some of these places, the results were given to the employers before being given to the workers

The Data Protection Commission has confirmed that it has received a number of complaints in relation to this practice.

The Commission is seeking clarification on the said Health Service Executive.

Speaking at a special Dáil committee hearing on Covid-19, Tony Holohan said employers should not get workers' results.