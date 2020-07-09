MobileAndroidTech NewsGaming
Updated:

Brawlhalla, the popular fighting game, comes to Android in pre-registration phase

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to remove from Google Photos the ‘memes’ you have stored in the cloud

The problem with Google Photos is that when you upload the images and videos that come to WhatsApp chats,...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

In the Alps the ice has turned pink and this is not good news

In the Alps, near the Presena glacier, on the Gavia pass and in other places, the ice is turning...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

Best place for WiFi router at home: where to place the router to improve coverage and internet speed

Wi-Fi networks have become essential parts of our daily routine technology. We use them constantly with our mobile devices and our...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Sony Xperia 1 II, review: the most "pro" Xperia to date

Sony's nomenclatures for their phones seem to follow annual cycles, but this year's is a clear nod to its...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

A peaceful star system gives us hope for a habitable planet

A new system it has just been discovered and is only 10.7 light-years from us, this means that it...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Brawlhalla, the popular fighting game, comes to Android in pre-registration phase

Brawlhalla is a hilarious game that takes time on both Xbox and Playstation, Nintendo Switch and PC. It is a kind of ‘Smash Bros’ in which we choose our hero and we fight other players. We can do well in 1 vs 1, 2 vs 2 pairings or four-player matches against each other.

The game already has reached the Play Store in the pre-registration phase, so we can soon download it to our Android phone to enjoy this fun instalment.

Brawlhalla lands on Android in the registration phase

Brawlhalla 810x400

One of the games that have hooked the most to the server during the quarantine has been Brawlhalla. Quick games where we face various players online, all based on blows on platforms. In these various weapons are falling that we can take to hit the rest of the players, with different characters that have different abilities. Does the mechanics sound familiar to you? Indeed, it is very similar to the classic Nintendo Super Smash Bros.

Brawlhalla has its own characters and also with the latest update came Ben 10 characters

With the latest Brawlhalla update Ben 10 characters arrived, thus opening the range of selectable characters and combat mechanics. It is also of a completely free game and no purchases included. On the main platforms, it does not have advertising, so it will remain to be seen if they decide to monetize with ads on Android or not.

It remains to wait for Brawlhalla to be available for download, something that should occur in the coming weeks. Point out here that Ubisoft promised that there would be Cross-Play in the mobile version, so we can play against our friends if they do it on console or PC.

Brawlhalla

More Articles Like This

Do you know how to search for photos of castles, desserts or beaches in Google Photos?

Apps Brian Adam -
Google Photos was updated just a few days ago with one of the most in-depth work ever done by those in Mountain View. In...
Read more

Thunderbolt 4 is official: Intel will no longer be exclusive, here are the details

Computing Brian Adam -
Intel has made it public new details on Thunderbolt 4, the new generation of connectivity solution. For the first time ever, Thunderbolt 4 will...
Read more

Velvet UI, the layer of the LG Velvet, arrives now at the LG V50 ThinQ and plans to land on five other mobiles

Android Brian Adam -
The LG Velvet has meant the arrival of changes to the ecosystem of the South Korean manufacturer. Fresh air and necessary to revitalize a...
Read more

Bad news: iPhone 12 with 5G will be more expensive than iPhone 11

Mobile Brian Adam -
It seems increasingly clear that the future range of iPhone 12 will be a drastic change compared to previous generations. The main one,...
Read more

Do you know how to report traffic incidents through Google Maps?

Apps Brian Adam -
Google Maps is not intended to be an inert tool, one of those that are not updated, and that is why those of Mountain...
Read more

You can now "post" comments on Instagram, do you know how to do it?

How to? Brian Adam -
The problem with timelines on social networks is that As we follow many profiles, we end up burying everything they publish daily, in such...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY