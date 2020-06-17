BP's plan is greener, but puts more focus on dividend

Bernard Looney's transformation of BP is gaining credibility. The new CEO of the British oil company said Monday that the company would bear an impact worth up to $ 17.5 billion against second-quarter earnings, after cutting long-term forecasts for crude and natural gas prices. But this greener look also amplifies the dilemma over BP's generous dividend.

Looney's latest move should reassure observers concerned that BP's efforts to substantially reduce carbon emissions, outlined in February, are pure talk. By 2030 the group's balance sheet will assume that carbon dioxide will be priced at $ 100 per ton, up from $ 40 today. That is more consistent with global efforts to reduce net emissions to zero by 2050. The reduction in the expected future price of a barrel of oil, from more than $ 70 to $ 55, is also more credible given that black gold is currently trading at less $ 40.

BP's balance sheet (which has a market value of $ 274 billion) is likely to withstand the damage. Asset reduction could push already high net debt to 40% of total equity. But the rating agencies that determine the status of BP's investment grade credit are more concerned with the company's cash flow.

Still, Looney's urgent focus on the transition to a less fossil fuel future and his recent announcement of the layoff of 15% of the company's 70,000 employees focus on the BP dividend, which Jefferies estimates will cost more than 8,000 million dollars in 2020.

Rival Royal Dutch Shell's decision in April to cut its payout by two-thirds was received in part as a way to free up financial resources for lower-carbon investments. BP's 9% dividend yield suggests that investors expect Looney to also give itself more leeway.

The problem is that Shell has come under pressure from investors, who cannot say for sure whether it cut the dividend to embrace the energy transition, to cover avoidable strategic mistakes or to reflect a permanent decline in oil demand caused by Covid-19. .

Some shareholders think that the pandemic is just as likely to encourage more people to get into their private cars, increasing fuel consumption and oil prices.

BP's 30 billion dollars in cash and loan facilities available allow it to keep the dividend for now. At the same time, however, Looney's lower price forecasts will restrict the company's investments in new oil projects. The CEO's choice may be to bother shareholders today or in the future.

