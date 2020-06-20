Latest news
BP's hybrid debt marks the end of credit confinement

By Brian Adam
Credit markets, unlike the economy, have already emerged from confinement. The $ 12 billion issue of BP bonds indicates that investor hunger for esoteric values ​​is alive and well. There are few options, with central banks flooding liquidity markets.

BP's first hybrid debt sale seems very timely. Securities are like bonds, since they pay interest, but their range is lower than that of ordinary debt, and they allow coupons to be deferred. That means that agencies can treat them as partial equities in their models, and can reduce the declared leverage levels. On Monday, CEO Bernard Looney said he would write off as much as $ 17.5 billion in assets from the drop in oil. Now, thanks to the alchemy of the bond market, it has replaced a large part of that lost capital at an annual cost of 4.5%.

Corporate hybrids are typically investments for more favorable times, but they are all the rage, with central banks absorbing sovereign and investment grade debt and sinking rates, leaving managers with no choice but to risk.

Acquiring cutting edge BP-style debt has a logical debatable logic at the moment. In crises, companies often deleverage, which means lenders investing in their debt should be less concerned about bellicose mergers. And if the alternative is to lose money in cash deposits or negative yield sovereign bonds, then corporate debt becomes more attractive.

While demand for performance has already erased much of the panic caused by confinement, the iTraxx Crossover spread on speculative-grade corporate debt-linked credit default swaps is now 370 basis points, about 70 above its five-year average : Investors still get a certain reward for taking risks.

But that index reached 700 points in March. If there are new confinements due to the virus, the setback could be brutal and fast.

