Monday, May 11, 2020
Boston Dynamics spot wanders the parks and warns you to stay at a distance

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Do you remember the video where robots were “having fun” in a park? Well, in this complex period it would be a “gathering” and therefore Boston Dynamics has decided to use its robots in another way compared to what had been done by MIT with Mini Cheetah.

In fact, according to what Syfi reported, the Spot robot is now able to run independently through the parks. In particular, Boston Dynamics has decided to carry out a test in that of Bishan (Singapore). However, given the COVID-19 emergency, the creators of the robot wanted to program it to be useful to the community. For this reason, as you can see in the video reproducible through the player above, Spot goes around to warn everyone present at the park: “For your safety and that of those around you, please stay at least one meter away. Thanks“.

In short, in Bishan, a robot is reminding people of maintaining social distancing. Needless to say, many were surprised by the appearance of Spot, so much so that in the video released by Boston Dynamics we see incredulous people and others photographing the robot.

Staying at Boston Dynamics, we remind you that it has recently been announced that the Spot robot is giving help in the medical field.

