Bosch presents its 'smart' service that alerts emergencies in the event of an accident

By Brian Adam
In recent times a word has proliferated to define these personal surveillance services that are responsible for ensuring our safety even in those circumstances in which we find ourselves disabled: it is that of a vigilante. Take for example what happened with Google, which has already started to include in some terminals a similar function for the cases in which we go for a walk alone.

And the truth is that if these security systems are especially useful, it is in the field of highway and road safety, where an accident can cause the person who rides the motorcycle (or a car) is temporarily disabled to give an alarm signal as quickly as possible and thus receive assistance from emergency teams in a much more efficient way.

Bosch "Help Connect"

The German company has officially presented a vigilant system for all those motorists who want to ride more calmly, with the certainty that in the event of a mishap the motorcycle will be able to launch an immediate alert to notify the emergency teams. Its name is Help Connect and it will be available immediately in Germany, the first country where it will be launched.

Bosch smart system to alert emergencies.

East Bosch Help Connect is a gatekeeper that is managed through the biker's mobile phone and that it is supported by a system of sensors that, thanks to a complex algorithm, are capable of detecting when a collision has occurred, so it automatically starts the entire process of warning the brand's assistance teams that, later, they do the same with emergencies. The ultimate goal of this Help Connect is to shorten attendance times "by 50 percent. "

This system that is capable of detecting the crash of the motorcycle it is "installed in the vehicle's inertia sensor unit to detect accidents". Subsequently, an application installed on the motorist's smartphone immediately transmits the information to the Bosch Service Center which, from there, contacts the emergency services, "helping them to find the victim more quickly". The implementation of this service will be progressive in other countries outside of Germany, so we will have to wait to see what its expansion plan is for future availability in Spain.

According to the brand itself, This system has been developed from the analysis of "real motorcycle accident data", which has allowed its researchers to determine how each response of the impact sensor translates into an incident of greater or lesser severity. Furthermore, to verify their effectiveness, they carried out up to "18 crash tests solely to analyze specific accident scenarios and demonstrate the functionality of Help Connect".

