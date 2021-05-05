Boris Johnson asked a donor to pay his son’s nanny’s salary, according to ‘The Times’

A Conservative Party donor received a request to defray the salary of the nanny of the son that the British Prime Minister, Boris johnson, had a year ago with his current partner, Carrie Symonds, as revealed by the newspaper The Sunday Times.

A “prominent” conservative deputy, whose identity has not been detailed by the newspaper, received a complaint from that donor, who was “upset” by such a demand, according to that source.

A spokesman for Downing Street, the prime minister’s official office, told the media today that Johnson “covered the cost of all the child’s care.”

Questioned about the matter in a television interview, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab crossed out the information as “gossip”.

“I have no idea. You don’t have those kinds of conversations with the prime minister. I can’t comment on every little gossip story that appears in the newspapers,” added the head of British diplomacy.

‘Wallpapergate’

The controversy over child care costs adds to the doubts that the renovation of the official Downing Street house that Johnson ordered when he settled there has raised in recent days.

According The Sunday Times, a first invoice for those works of 58,000 pounds (66,660 euros) was paid by the Conservative Party, which at the same time received a donation for the same amount from Lord David Ellis, baron of Shurlock Row and former vice president of the political formation.

The newspaper further assures that sources suggest there is a “second bill” for £ 200,000 (230,000 euros) that was paid for with a donation.

Johnson, who receives a gross salary of 157,372 pounds per year (180,000 euros), has transferred to his inner circle that he needs to receive around 300,000 pounds per year (344,839 euros) to cover his expenses, he says The Sunday Times.

His partner, Symonds, receives about 70,000 pounds (80,400 euros) as communication chief for the non-profit organization in favor of animals Aspinall, the newspaper estimates.