Borderlands Legendary Collection Review: looter shooter on Switch

By Brian Adam
The collection that includes Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, the first two chapters and all the DLC finally arrives on Nintendo Switch.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eE2Sy3c1HF0 (/ embed)

Announced at the end of March during a "surprise" Nintendo Direct, the Borderlands Legendary Collection marks the debut of the series on the platforms of the Japanese giant with a collection that includes the first two chapters, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel and the full range of DLC published for these three titles except for Lilith and the battle for Sanctuary, distributed free of charge as "bridge content" for Borderlands 3. A thick package, enhanced by a well-made porting job that takes advantage of the hardware features of Switch.
So the time has come to return once again to tread the sunny lands of Pandora, and to launch into battle screaming at the top of one of the maximum fighters of the wise Krieg.
Something like "your liver only serves to decorate my hood!".
That's right, sobriety in packs.

The looter shooter par excellence

There are many reasons to love the Borderlands saga: lin his brazen and irreverent writing, constantly hovering between tavern humor and pop genius, that senseless space western imaginary, where every life is worth less than the bullet that cut it off, and obviously the titanic amount of loot which characterizes each iteration of the series, ready to trap players in an addictive cage.

In this regard, Borderlands was the franchise that definitively codified and brought to the attention of the general public the sub-genre of "looter shooter", after the unfortunate debut of the two main pioneers of this trend, namely Hellgate: London and Tabula Rasa. Welcomed with great warmth by the public and critics, the epic of Brick, Mordecai, Roland and Lilith marked the first step of a memorable journey, which only three years later brought a simply exceptional sequel to the shelves.

In 2012 Borderlands 2 delighted the audience with a concentrate of improvements that brought the formula of the saga to shine with an unprecedented intensity, in riot of vitriolic jokes, unforgettable characters and lead storms. Among the strengths of the second chapter there was also a charismatic as well as deranged antagonist, destined to become a real icon of the brand: Jack the Beautiful, competition psychopath and CEO of the powerful Hyperion.

Although well packaged, and with some intriguing innovations, the subsequent Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel was not able to satisfy the expectations – now stellar – of the videogame audience as well, also due to a less inspired story than the previous ones, of a poorly thought out world design and of a playful recipe without great flashes of innovation. Apart from qualitative decreases, we are talking about a trio of productions of undoubted value, who have contributed greatly to modeling the role of role-playing shooters, projecting the players among the meshes of campaigns dotted with moments of pure insanity and intense shootings, generally accompanied by DLC of remarkable workmanship, capable of enriching the narrative universe of Borderlands with brush strokes of madness always new and with some of the best missions in the series.

A universe that the Legendary Collection collects almost entirely (as anticipated, the third chapter is missing), to offer the users of the Nintendo hybrid over one hundred hours of intergalactic massacres, with which to accumulate experience, levels, skills to be exploited on the field and, obviously, an avalanche of mouths at different levels of rarity. A proposal that fans of the genre should take into serious consideration, especially in the case we have never spent quality time under the scorching sun of Pandora.

An unlimited arsenal … in pocket format

So let's move on to the key issue of this discussion: how it behaves on Switch the compilation of ballistic frenzy, overwhelming loot and over-the-top humor put together by Gearbox and adapted for the occasion by Turn Me Up Games?

Very well indeed. With the complicity of the graphic style typical of the series, rather resistant to the passage of time, the first three titles of the saga are still absolutely enjoyable on the hybrid of Nintendo. Although the debut chapter shows deeper wrinkles, even on the playful side, the package manages to offer dozens of hours of furious fun, without requiring special tolerance exercises from the players.

This with the contribution of a porting job fully convincing which does not impose on the public sacrifices of thickness as regards the quality of the image, even comparing the contents of this edition with the counterparts on PS4 and Xbox One. With a practically unchanged draw distance, the only significant compromises concern a slightly more conservative management of LOD and antialiasing, which however does not significantly compromise the pleasantness of the whole.

Each of the three titles runs at 1080p in docked mode and 720p in portability, with a frame rate always firmly anchored to the 30 fps threshold: a value that does not show significant fluctuations even in the most hectic phases. The size of the Switch screen makes the difference in resolution substantially unnoticeable by switching from one mode to another, while the peculiarities of the Borderlands gunplay, modeled to match the limits of the last generation of consoles, do not make the lack of double the frame rate of the Handsome Collection.

Having said that, however, we must necessarily reiterate a point already addressed in the past (in the Doom review for Switch, for example), which concerns in general the usability of the shooters on Nintendo's portable platform. The limited travel of the Joy-Con analog sticks makes it difficult, especially at the beginning, to tame the Borderlands pointing system in the best way, although the aim assist helps to reduce the dispersion of the shots. Limits that never become really disabling, although the use on the move necessarily requires a little extra break-in.

By playing around with the sensitivity settings of the controls, you will be able to make this adaptation process faster and painless, maybe using the motion sensors (can be activated in the menus) to further improve your war performance. An addition that, while showing some slight room for improvement, appears well implemented and surprisingly effective, as long as you take some time to develop the right manual skills.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EQo3LSbSWFQ (/ embed)

It goes without saying that the use of the Pro Controller completely eliminates the aforementioned difficulties, while limiting – at least in relative terms – the portability of the experience, which remains one of the strengths of the package. During our game sessions we noticed some minor problems pop-in texture (surfaces that appear blurry for a few seconds) e clipping (enemies or weapons that end up below ground level or beyond walls), but we can confirm that – in general – the technical sector always proves to be solid and performing.

Considerations that we feel we also extend to the local multiplayer sector, limited to two players but extremely stable from the point of view of performance, and the same goes for the online side, net of some occasional uncertainty. In particular, we liked the choice to keep the in-game voice chat intact, which can be used simply by connecting a heaset to the console, without having to rely on external apps.

Borderlands Legendary Collection
Borderlands Legendary CollectionNintendo Switch Analyzed VersionThe Borderlands saga makes its debut on Nintendo's hybrid flagship with a package as rich as it is refined, capable of offering the public over a hundred hours of ballistic fun and crazy adventures. The adaptation work carried out by the Turn Me Up Games team delivers a quality porting trio in the hands of the players, which on Switch do not show particularly significant technical compromises, obviously except for a halved frame rate compared to the counterparts for PS4 and Xbox One . The 30 fps threshold – always stable – does not, however, represent a great sacrifice, in the context of an experience that remains surprisingly enjoyable even in portability, although the characteristics of the Joy-Con require users to get a little running in to better tame the pointing system. In this regard, we appreciated the commitment shown in the implementation of movement controls, which are not perfect but still above the average of this type of production. The titles of the collection prove solid also on the multiplayer side, both locally and online, and we can only appreciate the choice to keep the voice chat in-game without inserting external applications into the equation. All reasons that make the Borderlands Legendary Collection a purchase to be taken into consideration, especially for the novices of the series.

