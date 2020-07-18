Boom for FTTH optical fiber in Italy: in a year + 40% of accesses!

AGCOM has published, as usual, the Observatory data showing the situation in our country in terms of connectivity. In the past year, a real boom for FTTH optical fiber, whose accesses increased by 39.5% and reached 1.34 million.

However, there is also one strong growth for FWA fiber, which from March 2019 to March 2020 reported a + 10% with 1.37 million hits. VDSL also grows, gaining 8.4 million accesses (+ 16.4%) while the drop in DSL technologies also goes hand in hand with this trend, registering a 14% with 6.8 million accesses.

Also interesting is the part of the connection quality report: overall, the lines that exploit more performing technologies represent 60% of the total broadband ones. TIM is confirmed as the leading operator with a 42.8% share, followed by Vodafone at 16.5%, Fastweb at 15% and WindTre at 13.8%.

In mobile sector in March 2020 there were 103 million active SIMs, an important but nevertheless an estimated figure of about one million compared to the same period of last year. The “voice + data” and “voice only” SIMs also decreased by 3.8 million units. Also in this situation, TIM represents the market leader, with Vodafone and WindTre following suit. Iliad instead stopped at 5.6% of the market.

The complete document is available at this address.