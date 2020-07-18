Tech NewsCommunication
Updated:

Boom for FTTH optical fiber in Italy: in a year + 40% of accesses!

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Coronavirus, the Italian study: "those who re-get in danger of developing the severe form"

An all-Italian study, published in the BMJ Global Health journal, is making much discussion and concern in the past...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Jack Chambers appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht but a question about his ability to speak Irish

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in the Dáil today that the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West has been appointed...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

Italian Spaceport of Virgin Galactic: this is where we are

We are in July 2020 and two years have passed since the close partnership between Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson's...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The cheap Nokia 2.4 reveals its MediaTek brain and something else in the latest leak

Nokia already has in the oven what will be, as soon as it is presented, one of the cheapest...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

The first packs of animated stickers are available on WhatsApp

A few days ago we learned that WhatsApp was experimenting in its beta versions of iOS and Android with...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Boom for FTTH optical fiber in Italy: in a year + 40% of accesses!

AGCOM has published, as usual, the Observatory data showing the situation in our country in terms of connectivity. In the past year, a real boom for FTTH optical fiber, whose accesses increased by 39.5% and reached 1.34 million.

However, there is also one strong growth for FWA fiber, which from March 2019 to March 2020 reported a + 10% with 1.37 million hits. VDSL also grows, gaining 8.4 million accesses (+ 16.4%) while the drop in DSL technologies also goes hand in hand with this trend, registering a 14% with 6.8 million accesses.

Also interesting is the part of the connection quality report: overall, the lines that exploit more performing technologies represent 60% of the total broadband ones. TIM is confirmed as the leading operator with a 42.8% share, followed by Vodafone at 16.5%, Fastweb at 15% and WindTre at 13.8%.

In mobile sector in March 2020 there were 103 million active SIMs, an important but nevertheless an estimated figure of about one million compared to the same period of last year. The “voice + data” and “voice only” SIMs also decreased by 3.8 million units. Also in this situation, TIM represents the market leader, with Vodafone and WindTre following suit. Iliad instead stopped at 5.6% of the market.

The complete document is available at this address.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Auto Bonus 2020: five Euro 6 cars to buy for less than 10,000 Euro

Car Tech Brian Adam -
After bringing the five cars to buy with the Ecobonus back to less than 15,000 Euros, let's go back to talking about the government...
Read more

Twitter and the attack on profiles: access to internal systems, stolen data and changed passwords

Cybersecurity Brian Adam -
We have already dealt with the hacker attack suffered by 130 Twitter accounts on these pages, including those belonging to prominent characters from various...
Read more

NASA gives you an image: the Hubble photo on your birthday

Space tech Brian Adam -
If you are a fan of the space world, surely the initiative we are going to talk about may interest you. In fact, NASA...
Read more

Vodafone, TIM and WindTre: the portability offers of July 2020

Tech News Brian Adam -
In July there are many offers offered by telephone operators for number portability, here are the most interesting. Like every month, we return with our...
Read more

Layoffs in sight for Microsoft, 1000 jobs at risk

Microsoft Brian Adam -
There global Coronavirus crisis would also have involved Microsoft. According to reports from various sites, in fact, the Redmond company would be ready for...
Read more

TV rights Serie A, TIM managing the League channel for 10 years?

Tech News Brian Adam -
Yesterday the economic newspaper Milano Finanza reported the indiscretion that even TIM would be in the running for the assignment of the TV rights...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY